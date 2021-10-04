President Volodymyr Zelensky and his close associates may have been involved in the transfer of $40 million from structures linked to oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. Pandora Papers, a new source of 14 companies that registered and serviced offshore companies, partially confirmed the scheme of transferring funds from the structures of oligarch Igor Kolomoisky to offshore companies of Vladimir Zelensky and his associates. In particular, journalists were able to identify the ultimate offshore owners who could receive the money.  These funds could be part of the story of withdrawal and money laundering of PrivatBank.

