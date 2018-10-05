Ukrainian entrepreneur Petro Golota sells handmade woolen shoes online, on such U.S. marketplaces as Etsy and eBay. Both websites support only one payment system — PayPal.

It is a convenient internet-based money transfer service popular in the West. But PayPal doesn’t work in Ukraine. While Ukrainians can use the service to send funds to other PayPal users, they can’t receive money.

So Golota and thousands of other local small entrepreneurs have to be creative to find a way to earn their living by selling their handicraft via virtual marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Craftsy, Ravelry, and many others, where PayPal may be the only payment option.

Shady intermediaries

For more than two years, craftsman Golota’s business has relied on a shady but convenient go-between.

The intermediary, called Western Bid, has its own PayPal account in the United States; it receives money that Golota earns on eBay and Etsy, charges a 5 percent commission, and sends the rest of the money to Golota’s Ukrainian bank.

“It’s easy to work with them,” Golota told the Kyiv Post. “Almost legally.”

Western Bid adamantly refused to talk with the Kyiv Post. Its CEO Michael Birman said doesn’t want public attention from English-speaking communities.

Another go-between popular with Ukrainian freelancers, Seller-Online, was also shy about its operations and services. “We would (talk to you) if you were our client,” the operator said, several times refusing to give his name.

Law firm ePravo co-founder Vitalii Vlasiuk said such a reaction could mean that both enterprises are working in the “gray zone” abroad — their operations are not regulated by current laws, but they’re trying to keep a low profile.

Both Etsy and eBay refused to talk with the Kyiv Post about these firms as well.

Even though Ukraine’s freelancer community admits such intermediaries are indeed dodgy, many small entrepreneurs, including Golota, are happy they exist — there’s simply no other easy option for them.

Foreign banks

There are other ways to get around the lack of full PayPal service in Ukraine.

PayPal is widely used not because its service is unique, but simply because this company has come to dominate the global market for electronic payments.

And so Ukrainian Julia Kyryluck — even though she sells translation services, manages social media and does not work with marketplaces at all — has to use PayPal sometimes. Her customers “do not always want, or cannot” use alternatives to the service, she said.

“And no argument can convince them,” she told the Kyiv Post. “They say, ‘I got used to it and that’s all.'”

The problem made Kyryluck go a long way to find a solution — literally: When she went to Thailand on a travel visa, she approached 10 local banks to open an account there. Many refused because she was not visiting the country for business reasons, but one agreed.

Now, back in Ukraine, she works remotely, receives payments to her Thai PayPal account, transfers the money to the Thai bank linked to it (this takes two weeks), and then — sends the money to Ukraine through services like MoneyGram or Western Union.

These money transfer services carried out transactions worth over $9 billion in 2017, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s central bank.

A lot of Ukrainian freelancers exploit schemes similar to Kyryluck’s. Some have studied or worked abroad and kept their foreign bank account; when PayPal asks such users to provide proof that the person still lives abroad, some give up their account, while others resort to photoshopping utility bills with a foreign address.

Others have friends abroad who are willing to let them use their PayPal accounts.

Kyryluck’s Thai bank card expires in 2020. She will have to go back to Thailand and ask it to reissue the card. Otherwise, she said she might go to Columbia or Panama, where she heard banks require even fewer documents to open an account.