A Russian warship operating in the Black Sea was hit and left burning by a Ukrainian cruise missile, news reports and social media reported on Friday.

The UNIAN news agency citing the government social media website Dumska said the vessel was a “Burevestnik” class frigate, at midday located near Zmiyiniy [Snake] Island, offshore from the Danube delta. The usually-reliable Gruz200 military news web platform said a naval source confirmed that a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile struck the vessel.

could be interesting for you:
  •  
  •  

The Dumska statement likewise said a Ukrainian Neptune missile hit the ship, and that “large numbers” of Russian aircraft were circling overhead.

A maritime ship tracker showed a Russian rescue ship identified as SPK-46150 en route to the location following a late Thursday night dispatch. An aviation tracker website showed a US Air Force Global Hawk long-range reconnaissance drone over the location at 0500 Friday morning.

There was no immediate Ukraine Armed Forces (UAF) or Russian Federation (RF) confirmation of the strike. The Livemap military information graphic resource said the vessel was an Admiral Grigorievich class frigate.

Ukrainian parliament member Oleksiy Honcharenko in a web statement claimed the warship hit was the Admiral Makarov, a vessel known to have been operating in the west Black Sea for more than a month.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s largest warship and flagship, the Moskva, was sunk nearby on Apr. 14, after being struck by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Stefan Korshak
Stefan Korshak
Stefan Korshak is the Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent. He is from Houston Texas and is a Yalie. He has worked in journalism in the former Soviet space for more than twenty years, and from 2015-2019 he led patrols in the Mariupol sector for the OSCE monitoring mission in Donbass. He has filed field reports from five wars and enjoys reporting on nature, wildlife and the outdoors. You can read his blog about the Russo-Ukraine war on Facebook, or on Substack at https://stefankorshak.substack.com, or on Medium at https://medium.com/@Stefan.Korshak
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
50 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Kyiv Post talks to Kurt Volker
Next » Russian missile strikes on Kyiv residential area injure at least four