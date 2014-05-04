Live Stream Odessa

Before May 2

Kulikove Pole Square in the

center of Odessa used to be a prison cemetery before its transformation into a square

for demonstrations and parades. In Soviet times, a pompous building that stands

there served as headquarters for the Regional Committee of the Communist Party.

It has been reconstructed several times. Most recently, it serves as the headquarters

for the local Trade Unions Federation and rents out office space inside.

In late February, after former

President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted from Ukraine by the EuroMaidan

Revolution, Odessa opponents of European Union integration set up an anti-Maidan

camp in Kulikove Pole Square, next to the Trade Unions headquarters.

The camp was the center of

activity for supporters of Ukraine’s “federalization” – which many regard as the

Kremlin code word for the dismemberment of Ukraine — and Russian-backed

separatists. It was the location of regular rallies that gathered up to several

thousand participants.

Pro-Ukrainian citizens have

long demanded that authorities remove the camp.





: Pro-Ukrainian activists rally in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on May 4, 2014. Flowers, candles and photos of the dead pile up outside a charred building in the scenic Ukrainian port city of Odessa where anger simmers a day after brutal clashes claimed 42 lives. Clashes intially broke out between pro-Russian militants and supporters of Ukrainian unity that quickly turned deadly. Several combattants, reportedly mainly on the pro-Russian side, barricaded themselves in the trade union building, which was set on fire as both sides traded petrol bombs. AFP PHOTO / ANATOLII STEPANOV

May 2

On the night of May 2, the football

teams Chernomorets (Odessa) and Metallist (Kharkiv) played in Odessa. After the

EuroMaidan protests started in November, Ukrainian football fans started the

game-day tradition of peacefully marching in support of Ukraine’s unity as a

nation. A planned march took place in Odessa on May 2 at 3 p.m.

In the last five months, Odessa

has also seen opposing political rallies. One took place on May 1, when AntiMaidan

activists and left-wing parties took part in a peaceful march.

The next day, however, was

different. AntiMaidan pages on the Russian-controlled Vkontakte social network

shared calls to forcefully stop the pro-Ukrainian march and gather at

Oleksanrivkiy Avenue, near the planned march.

One of the pages called on

their supporters in Odessa to “take after Donetsk,” a reference to the bloody

attacks by Kremlin-backed, pro-Russian demonstrators on pro-Ukrainians on April

27.





Red carnations have been left in homage to the victims inside the burned trade union building in the southern Ukranian city of Odessa on May 4, 2014. Flowers, candles and photos of the dead pile up outside a charred building in the scenic Ukrainian port city of Odessa where anger simmers a day after brutal clashes claimed 42 lives. Clashes intially broke out between pro-Russian militants and supporters of Ukrainian unity that quickly turned deadly. Several combattants, reportedly mainly on the pro-Russian side, barricaded themselves in the trade union building, which was set on fire as both sides traded petrol bombs. AFP PHOTO / ANATOLII STEPANO

Russian-backed attackers came armed, ready to attack

One hour before the march,

some 200 young men gathered in an agreed location.

They came ready to fight. They

had guns, bats, knives and wore helmets and bulletproof vests. They behaved aggressively

and began to dismantle the pavement to prepare rocks to throw at their

opponents.

At the same time, some 1,000 football

fans and supporters of Ukraine’s unity gathered at Sobornaya Square.

Only several dozen members of the

Maidan Self-Defense Units, a paramilitary patriotic organization formed during

EuroMaidan to support the revolution, were equipped to defend the crowd.

The atmosphere was positive in

the square. Fans of the two teams from Odessa and Kharkiv sang the Ukrainian

national anthem together, chanted patriotic slogans such as “Odessa, Kharkiv,

Ukraine” and sang songs against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When the fans gathered in a

column and began marching to the stadium, the Self-Defense Unit members were informed

about several hundred aggressive AntiMaidan supporters coming to the square

from Hrecheska Street, to attack the column of peaceful demonstrators.



Police didn’t separate the two

rallies from each another.

The armed Self-Defense

fighters formed a chain and put up their shields at the crossing with Hrecheska

Street to protect the fans.

But the shields didn’t stop the

attackers.

They threw rocks and stun

grenades into the column. In response to the explosions, football fans and

Ukrainian patriots immediately responded and threw fireworks and smoke grenades

into the attackers.

The street filled with smoke

and the attackers retreated to Hrecheska Street.

By now, however, pro-Ukrainian

fans were injured with rocks, hit in the face and head.

While the pro-Ukrainian Self-Defense

members stood in a line in front of the pro-Ukrainian crowd, covering themselves

with shields, police officers formed a similar line next to the AntiMaidan

crowd. Even with the cordon, their Russian-backed opponents continued throwing rocks

and other objects.

The AntiMaidan crowd was

outnumbered and soon went on the defensive as angry football fans went on the

attack and pelted the aggressors with rocks and chased them from nearby side

streets.





: Pro-Russian militants storm the police station in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on May 4, 2014, to free the Pro-Russian activists arrested on May 2 after their attack of a Ukrainian unity rally. Around 3,000 pro-Russian militants on May 4 stormed the police headquarters in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, where 42 people died in clashes two days ago. AFP PHOTO/ DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV

Gunshots fired by pro-Russian aggressors; first person killed

That’s when the first gunshots

were fired.

One of the AntiMaidan supporters,

armed with Kalashnikov machine gun, opened fire in a lane leading to Odessa’s

main Derybasivskaya Street. A bullet hit a young football fan in the chest, killing

him. Several dozen others were taken away by ambulance, injured by rocks.

After the first blood spilled,

the violence escalated.

Young women and elderly people

from the pro-Ukrainian rally began dismantling the pavement and passing the

rocks to the frontline. Soon, other supporters brought gasoline and foam

plastic, and young women began mixing Molotov cocktails right on Derybasivskaya

Street.

A four-minute video shows the confrontation and fire outside the Odessa Trade Unions building on May 2.

Several

hours of street fighting leave four dead, more than 100 wounded

Police officers attempted to

protect the AntiMaidan fighters, but were thrown back by Molotov cocktails and rocks.

The pro-Ukrainian side began using firearms, too.

The street fighting went on

for several hours, initially claiming the lives of four men and injuring about

100 people. The deputy chief of Odessa police, Dmitriy Fuchedzhy, and the chief

editor of the popular local online newspaper Dumskaya.net, Oleh Konstantinov, were

among the injured.

Around 5 p.m., pro-Ukrainian activists captured a fire

truck and drove it into the crowd of AntiMaidan people, using its water cannon

to disperse the fighting crowd. The football fans chased the opponents, and

beat those who they caught, while pro-Ukrainian Self-Defense members tried to

restrain them from lynching their victims. By this time, 74 ambulances were at

the scene.

After the AntiMaidan

supporters were chased away, pro-Ukrainian activists headed to Kulikove Pole

Square to destroy the Russian-backed camp. Some 2,000 pro-Ukrainian activists

attacked the camp, where some 200 AntiMaidan supporters were present.

A video shows Odessa police defending the pro-Russian crowd while a man is seen using a machine gun behind their backs.

Pro-Russian crowd flees to Trade Unions building

When the activists set the tents

and stage on fire, Odessa Oblast council member Oleksiy Alba called on the

pro-Russians in the camp to flee to the nearby Trades Union building.

The pro-Ukrainians attacked

the building with rocks and Molotov cocktails, while the AntiMaidan supporters

threw Molotov cocktails from the rooftop.

Several bottles of petrol bombs, thrown by activists outside, broke into the front entrance and the

windows of the second and fourth floor, where the fire spread quickly.

The burning building trapped people

inside. Eight of them died after jumping from the upper floors as they tried to

escape from the fire. More than 20 people died of smoke inhalation alone.

At the same time,

pro-Ukrainian activists saved several dozen people from the rooms on the second

and third floor.

Firefighters slow to respond

Firefighters arrived an hour

after the fire began.

More than 100 people inside

the building fled to the roof to safety. Police officers, who arrived after the

fire was extinguished, took them outside and arrested them. Some football fans

attempted to attack them, but were once again restrained by the pro-Ukrainian Self-Defense

members.

Bloodiest day in Odessa since 1918

The May 2 events were the

bloodiest civil conflict in Odessa since the pre-Bolshevik revolutionary raids

on the city’s Jews and street fights in 1918.

The total death toll currently

stands at 46 victims. One of the dead is Odessa city council member Vyacheslav

Markin. Alba, who led people inside the Trade Unions building, survived.