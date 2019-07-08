Editor’s Note: Find the full list of the Servant of the People candidates below.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, the Servant of the People, is most likely to have the biggest representation in the next parliament.

It has been leading in the polls for months, getting 43 percent of support lately. It means that it can win at least 120 seats in the 424-member parliament through the general vote on July 21. And the party will add even more seats if its representatives win in the single-member districts.

The Servant of the People party main promise is to bring new faces into politics. Their party ballot reflects that.

None of the top 120 candidates who have a chance to get into parliament has ever been a member of parliament or held a top government post. The candidates are also young. The majority of them are between 30 and 40, with many in their late 20s.

The party claims to have chosen its candidates through an open competition based on professionalism after viewing more than 3,500 applicants. This is doubtful. The list shows that many candidates were chosen based on connections — many of them are associated with Zelensky or people from his close circle.

The list includes dozens of people who represented Zelensky during the presidential campaign in different regions and also many people linked to Kvartal 95, Zelensky’s entertainment company. It also includes lawyers who serviced Kvartal 95 and people linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, Zelensky’s business partner. Two partners of the party’s head Dmytro Razumkov in his Ukrainian Politconsulting Group are also on the list.

There are also dozens of former and current aides of lawmakers from nearly all top political parties, including supporters of the ousted President Viktor Yanukovych.

For example, candidate No. 22 on the list, Andriy Kholodov, is linked to the notorious pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Medvedchuk’s wife is the godmother of Kholodov’s son. Another candidate, Volodymyr Kozak, No. 67 on the list, has family ties to Kharkiv Mayor Gennady Kernes, formerly a loyalist of Yanukovych. Kozak’s sister is married to Kernes’s son.

The party’s spokesperson refused to comment on these candidates, saying only that the list would be amended on July 8, following the party congress specially organized to get rid of the people with a tainted reputation.

The list was indeed amended, and seven people were excluded on July 8 from the general list of 201 people. Kholodov and Kozak stayed.

There are also several people in the list linked to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and his former long-term adviser, lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko. The list includes several prosecutors. One of them, Vladlen Nekliudov from Dnipro, moonlights as an amateur-singer of romantic songs.

The list also includes many experts, lawyers and people from the middle and small businesses.

Here’s what we know about the candidates that the Servant of the People is bringing to parliament. We’re looking at the first 120 people on the party’s list because, according to the polls, that’s how many of the party’s members will get to parliament.

1. Dmytro Razumkov, 35, is the head of the Servant of the People (Sluha Narodu) party. He was in charge of Zelensky’s presidential campaign. Before that, Razumkov worked as a political technologist, a managing partner of Ukrainian Politconsulting Group. In 2006-2010 he was a member of the Party of Regions of Yanukovych, when the Kremlin-backed former president was in opposition. Razumkov said he was a member because he disagreed with the policy of pro-Western President Viktor Yushchenko, in the period known for constant power struggles inside the government. Razumkov’s late father Oleksandr Razumkov was the first aide of ex-President Leonid Kuchma.

2. Ruslan Stefanchuk, 40, is Zelensky’s representative in parliament, his adviser and ideologist of the Servant of the People party. He is a legal scholar and professor, who participated in the drafting of many bills. In 2016-2018, Stefanchuk was an adviser of Vice-Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv. In 2017, he applied for a judge of the Supreme Court but failed to pass the competition. Stefanchuk said he has known Zelensky since the college times when they both participated in KVN, a popular comedy competition.

3. Iryna Venedyktova, 40, is a professor of law at Kharkiv National University and adviser at Arbitis, a Kharkiv-based law firm. In 2016-2017 she applied for a position of Supreme Court judge but didn’t pass the exam. Zelensky called Venedyktova a judiciary reform expert of his team. Her husband works in the cyber police.

4. Davyd Arakhamia, 40, also known as David Braun, is an IT businessman and a volunteer who is helping the Ukrainian army. Arakhamia is a co-founder of an international IT company Template Monster, which grew from a Mykolaiv-based startup. In 2014, Arakhamia founded the People’s Project, a volunteer group supplying Ukraine’s soldiers who were fighting in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, Arakhamia was an adviser of former Mykolayiv governor Vadym Merikov on volunteer issues and adviser of defense ministry on procurement issues. Former President Petro Poroshenko decorated him with the Order of Merit. In June, Zelensky appointed Arakhamia a secretary of the National Investment Council, an advisory board of the president for attracting the investment to Ukraine.

5. Halyna Yanchenko, 31, is an expert on anti-corruption policy in Zelensky’s team. In 2018-2019, she headed the Civic Oversight Council at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. In 2014-2015, she was a deputy of Kyiv City Council from Democratic Alliance reformist party. In 2013-2016 she worked as an analyst at Anti-Corruption Actions Center civic watchdog. Her husband Viktor Andrusiv heads the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, a non-government think tank. One of the co-founders of this organization is lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser of Arsen Avakov, interior affairs minister.

6. Mykhailo Fedorov, 28, is a digital adviser at Zelensky’s office. Fedorov was in charge of Zelensky’s social media activity during the presidential campaign, which attracted millions of followers and became the main tool for sharing the campaign messages. Now Zelensky and Fedorov promote digitalization of the government services, a so-called “state in a smartphone.” Before coming into politics, Fedorov worked at SMMSTUDIO, a digital service company that he created. Zelensky’s Kvartal Concert entertainment firm was one of his clients.

7. Oleksandr Korniyenko, 35, heads the Servant of the People’s election campaign. During the presidential elections, he coordinated volunteers for Zelensky’s team. Korniyenko studies psychotherapy in Ukraine and Germany and worked as a business coach in 2010-2019. He also did election consulting for different political forces. In 2015, he worked with Oleksandr Senkevych, who campaigned for Mykolayiv mayor from reformist Samopomich party and won the campaign.

8. Anastasiya Krasnosilska, 35. Until recently, she was working on advocacy campaigns at the Anti-Corruption Action Center. Krasnosilska was one of the leaders of the campaign for the creation of the Anti-Corruption Court. She was also an aide of Pavlo Rizanenko, a lawmaker with the Petro Poroshenko Bloc’s 128-member party faction. Rizanenko now runs for parliament with Voice, a party of the rock singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

9. Oleksandr Tkachenko, 53, is the CEO of 1+1 TV channel, which is owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. This channel shows Zelensky’s Kvartal 95 comic shows. During the presidential campaign, 1+1 was the main media promoting Zelensky. The channel also ran a dubious investigative film about Zelensky’s opponent, then-President Petro Poroshenko, accusing him of several crimes including the murder of his own brother. Poroshenko said he would sue the channel. Though both Tkachenko and Kolomoisky deny that oligarch intervenes in the editorial policy of 1+1, the channel has been targeting Kolomoisky’s opponents. In an intercepted phone call leaked in 2014, Kolomoisky allegedly ordered Tkachenko to “beat the shit” out of Oleh Lyashko, the leader of the Radical Party. The channel indeed ran several investigative segments on Lyashko. Earlier, in 1999-2005, Tkachenko was a top manager at Novy Channel, owned by oligarch Victor Pinchuk. In the 1990s, Tkachenko hosted a popular analytical talk show Pisliamova that ran on several channels.

10. Zhan Beleniuk, 28, is a Greco-Roman wrestler who won the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, as well as gold medals at the European and world championships. His father was a Rwandan pilot who studied in Kyiv and was killed as a result of the Rwandan civil war. Kyiv Post named Beleniuk one of its 2018 Top 30 Under 30 winners.

11. Serhiy Babak, 40, is an expert on the education issues on Zelensky’s team and head of the educational programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future. This think tank was co-founded by lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko, a former aide of country’s Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. Babak is a doctor at technical science and also has a degree in economics. Critics accused him of plagiarizing parts of his doctoral thesis and scientific publications, which he denies.

12. Vladyslav Kryklii, 32, is a former head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and a former adviser of Arsen Avakov, the interior minister. In 2015, he was the deputy head of the traffic police. Kryklii denied being dependent on Avakov and told Chesno civic watchdog that he mainly worked in the ministry with Eka Zguladze, Avakov’s deputy head in 2014-2016, who was responsible for the police reform. Chesno found that Kryklii was the final beneficiary of the company Vebiks LLC which is under investigation for being a fictitious firm used for money laundering. Kryklii claimed that he had left this company in 2016 and wasn’t involved in its activities since then.

13. Olena Shuliak, 43, is the CEO and co-owner of Midland Development Ukraine, a development consulting firm. Earlier, she was a top manager at Midland Group, an international trading and investment company owned by Alexander Shnaider, a Russian-born Canadian national, and Eduard Shifrin, a Russian-Ukrainian businessman who lives in London. Shuliak is also the head of the construction sector at the board of Better Regulation Delivery Office, BRDO, created by the economy ministry and financed from the foreign grants. Head of BRDO Oleksiy Honcharuk is the deputy head of Zelensky’s presidential office. Shuliak applied to the position of the head of the State Fiscal Service but lost the competition.

14. Dmytro Natalukha, 31, is a lawyer, human rights activist, founder, and head of Lead Augury, a law firm. Graduate of Cambridge University, Natalukha worked in several leading law companies, including Spenser&Kauffmann, Ilyashev and Partners, Baker McKenzie. In 2015-2017, he headed Lyman District Administration in Odesa Oblast, being nominated there by then Odesa governor and former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili. Natalukha’s wife Olena Shkrum is a lawmaker of Batkivshchyna, a 21-member faction of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. She runs for parliament on Batkivshchyna’s ballot again.

15. Yelyzaveta Yasko, 28, is an expert in politics and culture. In 2018, she co-founded Yellow Blue Strategy, a public initiative for cultural diplomacy through arts and education. She graduated from Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. Her study was sponsored by the foundation of oligarch Victor Pinchuk.

16. Oleksiy Orzhel, 35, is a fuel and energy expert, head of the energy sector at the Better Regulation Delivery Office, BRDO, in economy ministry. In 2006-2014, he worked at the national commission that regulated energy and utility services. Head of BRDO Oleksiy Honcharuk is a deputy head of Zelensky’s Office.

17. Andriy Gerus, 37, is Zelensky’s representative at the Cabinet of Ministers and an energy expert on Zelensky’s team. He is a former member of the national commission that regulated energy and utility services and former executive director of Concord Capital, an investment bank. In 2015, he campaigned to Kyiv City Council from Samopomich reformist party but didn’t win. Gerus is also the head of the Association of Consumers of Energy and Utility Services, a civic organization which has vehemently opposed the monopoly of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in the energy sector and his profiteering on electric energy consumers through Rotterdam+ tariff formula. In June, Gerus claim the Rotterdam+ has been abolished.

18. Mykhailo Radutsky, 50, is the president and founder of Boris Kyiv-based private clinic. In 2014-2015, he was a deputy of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and after that became Klitschko’s adviser on healthcare.

19. Denys Monastyrsky, 39, is an expert on law enforcement and judicial reform at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future. A co-founder of this think tank is lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko of 80-member People’s Front party, who is also a former adviser of Arsen Avarov, interior affairs minister. Monastyrsky was an aide of Gerashchenko. Monastyrsky is also a secretary at the commission that selects the members of the State Bureau of Investigations, where he replaced Gerashchenko, according to Chesno civilian watchdog.

20. Danylo Hetmantsev, 41, is a law professor at Taras Shevchenko National University. He is an expert on banking and tax law, a member of the European Association of Tax Law Professors. Zelensky called him an expert of his team on tax policy. In 2016, Hetmantsev he applied for a judge of the Constitutional Court but didn’t pass the competition.

21. Denys Malyuska, 37, is a lawyer on business activity, dispute resolutions, and bankruptcy. He is a consultant of the World Bank and chairman of the board of Better Regulation Delivery Office, BRDO, in economy ministry. Head of BRDO Oleksiy Honcharuk is a deputy head of Zelensky’s Office.

22. Andriy Kholodov, 46, is a deputy head of Tekam Plius, a wholesale company. His wife Kateryna Shakhovska is a designer of wedding and evening dresses, which she sells under the brand Stella Shakhovskaya. One of her customers is Oksana Marchenko, the wife of a pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. In June 2018, Marchenko posted photos with Shakhopvska on her Instagram, saying that she became a godmother of Shakhovska’s little son. Kholodov was featured on one of those photos.

In 2011, Shakovska hit with her Bentley a traffic police officer, according to media reports. Kholodov came up to help her, being accompanied by lawmakers Ruslan Bohdan from Batkivshchyna party and Oleksiy Zhuravko, a lawmaker from former President Viktor Yanukovych’s party. Zhuravko is now reportedly hiding in Russia. Shakovska also owns and controls along with Kholodov’s brother several companies which run kiosks in Kyiv, according to Chesno anti-corruption watchdog. According to information by Chesno, Kholodov and Shakhovska are now divorced.

23. Geo Leros, 30, is an artist and movie director. He is the founder of Art United Us, an art project which aims to create 200 city murals in Ukraine and abroad. Some of these murals sparked criticism in Kyiv. Zelensky appointed Leros as his adviser-at-large in June. In 2016-2018, Leros was an adviser of Yuriy Stets, minister of information policy, and Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv mayor.

24. Serhiy Kalchenko, 54, is a lawyer and associate partner at Hillmont Partner law firm. He specializes in human rights and electoral legislation. Kalchenko was Zelensky’s representative at the Central Election Commission at the presidential elections. He also represented in court a Russian actor Fedor Dobronravov, who starred in Svaty (In-Laws) TV series, produced by Zelenky’s Kvartal TV company. In 2017, SBU state security service banned Dobronravov from entering Ukraine for three years because the actor had visited Russian-occupied Crimea. But in March, a Kyiv court canceled the SBU ban.

25. Maksym Tkachenko, 36, is a producer and the head of Zelensky’s company Kvartal-Concert. Tkachenko lived in Luhansk until 2014, when it was occupied by Russian-led troops. He was Zelensky’s representative in Luhansk Oblast during the presidential campaign.

26. Yehor Chernev, 34, is an expert at HiTech Office Ukraine, a union of digital companies. He is a former CEO of Starlight Digital Sales, a sales house owned by oligarch Viktor Pinchuk. In 2017, he studies at masters program at King’s College London thanks to the grant from Pinchuk’s foundation.

27. Sviatoslav Yurash, 23, is a digital and foreign policy expert of Zelensky team. He is a former coordinator of EuroMaidan PR blog and head of communications at Babylon13, a union of cinematographic community. His father Andriy Yurash heads a department of religions and nationalities at the Ministry of Culture.

28. Pavlo Sushko, 39, is a film producer, screenwriter, who founded and heads Prime Story Pictures, film production company. He was Zelensky’s representative in Kharkiv city during the presidential election campaign.

29. Iryna Vereshchuk, 39, is a foreign policy expert, head of the International Center for Baltic-Black Sea Studies and Consensus Practices Center for Political Dialogue civic organization. In 2010-2015 she was a mayor of Rava-Ruska, a city in Lviv Oblast on the border with Poland. In 2014, she ran to parliament at a single constituency from Lviv Oblast.

30. Oleksandr Kurbakov, 36, head of IT and telecom sector at Better Regulation Delivery Office, BRDO, created by the economy ministry and financed from the foreign grants. He is also an adviser of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

31. Yulia Didenko, 41, lives in Odesa. She is a commercial director of Vmeste advertising agency. She was Zelensky’s representative in Odesa during the presidential campaign.

32. Dmytro Solomchuk, 38, lives in Rivne. He is head of Agro-Center, a company that produces and sells parts of agricultural machinery.

33. Mykhailo Ananchenko, 24, lives in Sumy. He is a student activist, head of the All-Ukrainian Youth Council. He is also an aide Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.

34. Anna Kovalenko, 28, lives in Bucha city in the suburbs of Kyiv. She is a journalist, former activist of the EuroMaidan Revolution. She used to be an adviser Yuriy Stets, minister of information policy. He also advised three defense ministers Mykhailo Koval, Valeriy Heletey and Stepan Poltorak in 2014-2015. In 2015, she joined an Anticorruption Movement, initiated by former SBU head Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, who is No3 in Batkivshchyna’s party list. In 2014, she campaigned to parliament at a single constituency district in Chernihiv.

35. Vladlen Nekliudov, 45, is the prosecutor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast prosecution. He started his career in Kryvy Rih, Zelensky’s home city. In 2015, he applied for the position of chief city prosecutor of Kryvy Rih but didn’t pass the tests. Nekliudov is an amateur-singer. There are several videos on YouTube, featuring him singing romantic songs in Ukrainian, Russian, French and Italian.

36. Ihor Kryvosheyev, 34, lives in Uzhhorod. He was Zelensky’s representative in Uzhhorod during the presidential campaign. Just like Zelensky, Kryvosheyev played in KVN student comedy show and was a leader of team Tiap-Liap Uzhhorod team. Now he works in ComedyOrg event, a wedding agency. In 2012, he was deputy head of Uzhhorod office of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko’s Udar party.

37. Serhiy Ionushas, 39, is a lawyer, head of Geleon law firm, which specializes in intellectual property and registration of the trademarks. He is a judiciary expert in Zelensky team. His firm represented Zelensky’s Kvartal 95 show studio.

38. Oleksandr Zavitnevych, 46, is a director of Smila Foundry Plant in Cherkasy Oblast.

39. Vadym Strunevych, 36, is a Kyiv developer. He is a founder and director of Kyivproekt company that provides construction design services for buildings in Kyiv and also head of Ukrinvestbud Development, Kyiv-based development firm.

40. Volodymyr Voronov, 40, is a brand maker, founder of the Vladimir Voronov International Branding Agency.

41. Yuriy Aristov, 44, is a Kyiv businessman, who has several companies for selling fish and seafood.

42. Yuriy Kisiel, 56, lives in Kryvy Rih, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where Zelensky was born. He owns and heads several local companies for concrete production.

43. Vadym Halaichuk, 48, is a lawyer and expert on constitutional, administrative and election law. He heads the Hillmont Partners law firm. He was a long-term aide of former lawmaker Mykola Katerynchuk.

44. Artem Kovaliov, 35, is the CEO of UNIAN news agency, which is owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

45. Valeriy Sterniychuk, 38, lives in Lutsk. He heads League of Lough in Lutsk, a comedy competition founded by Zelensky’s company. He was Zelensky’s representative in Volyn Oblast during the presidential campaign. In 2015, he campaigned to Lutsk city council from Ukrop political party linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

46. Halyna Mykhailiuk, 32, is a legal scholar working with the National University of Kyiv Mohyla Academy and the European Union Advisory Mission.

47. Roman Babiy, 41, lives in Brovary city on the outskirts of Kyiv. He is head of Held-Energiya financial company. In 2014, he campaigned to parliament from Civic Position party of Anatoliy Grytsenko, a former defense minister.

48. Oleksandr Kachura, 29, is a lawyer, founder, and head of Kachura Lawyers law firm. In 2019, his firm won the case that lifted the ban of Svaty (In-laws) TV series by Kvartal 95 Zelensky’s company. This TV series was banned in Ukraine in 2017 for featuring the Russian actor Fedor Dobronravov who visited the Russian-occupied Crimea. Now Kachura is a freelance adviser of Andriy Bohdan, head of Zelensky’s Office.

49. Hanna Novosad, 27, lives in Kyiv and works at the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, where she has been leading the Directorate for Strategic Planning and European Integration since 2017. She started working for the ministry in 2014 after the victory of the EuroMaidan revolution as an adviser to then Minister of Education Serhiy Kvit.

The ministry calls its strategic planning directorate an “analytical ‘think tank.’”

Novosad is a graduate of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (Politics) and Maastricht University (European Studies). Besides Ukrainian Novosad is fluent in English and German.

50. Artem Kultenko, 35, lives in Kyiv and is known for his previous attempts to participate in the city-level politics. He unsuccessfully ran for Kyiv City Council in 2015. During the 2019 presidential election, Kultenko was in charge of Zelensky’s regional headquarters in Kyiv. Kultenko ran a chain of street kiosks in Kyiv. Kultenko is a co-founder of the Union of Investors in the Transport Infrastructure of Kyiv.

51. Oleh Marusyak, 51, is an entrepreneur from Kalush in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. He deals in repairing automobiles and renting equipment for construction. Marusiak says he has been involved in politics for half a year only.

52. Mykola Kyrychenko, 36, comes from Kharkiv Oblast, where he is involved in several farming ventures. Kyrychenko is a member of the Kharkiv Oblast Council. He graduated from Kharkiv Agrarian University in 2006 and was awarded a state Order of Merit by President Poroshenko in 2018.

53. Halyna Tretyakova, 56, is the CEO of Ukrainian Insurance Federation and a founder of the Civil Liberties Institute. She used to be the CEO of two insurance companies and worked in top positions in the State Pension Fund of Ukraine and the National Securities and Financial Markets’ Commission. Tretyakova used to participate in the work of the Reanimation Package of Reforms, a coalition of reform-oriented think tanks.

54. Pavlo Khalimon, 36, lives in the town of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast, where until March 2019 he worked as director of Agro House LLC (farming) and financial director of Prometey Gaz 1 LLC (logistics). Prior to his involvement in business, Khalimon built a career in the justice system of the Chernihiv Oblast.

Currently, Khalimon’s company Agro House LLC is terminating its activities. Prometey Gaz 1 LLC received a new director on March 25, 2019. Khalimon is a lawyer by education. In the recent presidential election, he worked as an official representative of Zelensky in Chernihiv. In 2015, Khalimon ran for the regional council on the ballot of Nash Kray party, and in 2014 he ran for the mayor of Pryluky as a self-nominated candidate. He lost both times.

55. Olena Moshenets, 36, works as the editor in chief of Ekonomika+ publishing house. Her background is in business journalism and media management. Moshenets is the founder and CEO of MAP Communication Group consultancy.

56. Olha Saladuha, 36, is a professional track-and-field athlete, who has won triple-jump gold in World (2011) and European championships (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015), as well as an Olympic bronze (2012) for Ukraine. In March 2019, Saladuha won European triple-jump bronze medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

57. Olha Koval, 28, works as an associate professor at the National University of Food Technologies. During the 2019 presidential election in Ukraine Koval represented Zelensky in Kyiv Oblast.

58. Alina Zagoruyko, 35, is a lawyer working in Ukrainian Consulting Group. Zagoruyko used to work in Ukraine’s Central Electoral Commission. Zagoruyko also worked as an aide to a member of parliament from the Batkivshchyna party of Yulia Tymoshenko. During the 2019 presidential campaign, Zagoruyko was a representative of Zelensky.

59. Oleh Bondarenko, 44, is an ecological activist, experienced lawyer and entrepreneur from Kharkiv. He is the chairman of Green Fund NGO, where he works on defending the rights of victims of environmental catastrophes. Bondarenko also works on developing the concept of class action suits in respect of environmental disasters, a legal novelty for Ukraine.

60. Mykhailo Kryachko, 39, is a native of Zaporizhzhya, an industrial city in central Ukraine, and comes from the world of internet marketing. He works as the COO of SMM Studio. His boss Mykhailo Fedorov worked on Zelensky’s campaign and now also runs for parliament on the Servant of the People’s list.

61. Maryna Bardyna, 27, is an aide to lawmaker Sergii Leshchenko. Bardyna specializes in gender and equality issues. A native of Poltava, Bardyna has studied sociology in Kyiv Mohyla Academy and is currently doing her degree in international law, as well as a doctoral course in sociology.

62. Lyudmyla Marchenko, 36, has not been a public figure prior to the current parliamentary election. She has worked as an HR manager in retail networks specializing in household goods – Epiсentr and Nova Liniya.

63. Ivan Yunakov, 35, is an architect. He founded the 33BY architectural bureau in Kyiv in 2007. Yunakov developed the design for the new office of President Zelensky, which will be located in the Ukrainian House on the European Square in Kyiv.

64. Darya Volodina, 28, is an expert in political communications with ties to Armenian diaspora in Ukraine. She came to political communications through journalism and public relations. Volodina is a founder of Iconic Creations communications agency.

65. Olha Savchenko, 30, is a lawyer specializing in litigation of criminal, human rights and migration matters. During the presidential campaign, Savchenko was an authorized representative of Zelensky.

66. Oksana Hrynchyk, 40, is a mathematics graduate of Chernivtsi University. She has business experience in marketing and management. A native of Chernivtsi, Hrynchuk used to work for one of the largest telecom operators in Ukraine – Kyivstar PrJSC.

67. Volodymyr Kozak, 35, is a lawyer and an entrepreneur, coming from the Svarog West Group specializing in growing and exporting agricultural produce. The group belongs to the former members of Party of Regions, brothers Serhiy and Oleksandr Buryak. A native of Chernivtsi Oblast, Kozak also studied governance as a second degree.

Investigative reporter Yevhenniia Motorevska from Slidstvo.Info discovered family and business links between Volodymyr Kozak and Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of Kharkiv. Kernes opposed the EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted the corrupt regime of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych. In 2018, Kozak acquired a food processing company from Kernes’s son Daniil Privalov. Kozak’s sister is married to Kernes’s son.

68. Andriy Lysyuk, 42, is a practicing lawyer and founder of the Hillmont Partners law firm. Lysyuk specializes in criminal law and the recovery of distressed assets. Lysyuk studied law at the Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine and later served in the agency, where he rose to a lieutenant colonel. Lysyuk used to work for the Strong Ukraine party of Serhiy Tyhypko, a multimillionaire ex-politician. Lysyuk was in charge of the party’s security and regional development.

69. Oleksandr Sova, 47, is CEO and founder of Sova, a popular Ukrainian jewelry brand active since 2000.

70. Volodymyr Vatras, 39, lives in Khmelnytsky. He is a legal scholar and also founder and head a local law firm Vatras and Partners. Vatras was Zelensky’s representative in Khmelnytsky Oblast during the presidential campaign.

71. Roman Mulyk, 46, lives in Ivano-Frankivsk. Mulyk is an Ivano-Frankivsk businessman working in construction, real estate lease and servicing. In 2010, he was elected to Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Council from Party of Regions of the ousted President Viktor Yanukovych. But in 2014, when Yanukovych fled to Russia following the EuroMaidan Revolution, Mulyk left his party, according to Chesno watchdog. He was also a freelance aide of Dmytro Voloshenkov, a lawmaker from Party of Regions in 2006-2007. Now Mulyk advises Ivano-Frankivsk mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, according to Chesno.

72. Oleh Tarasov, 35, lives in Kropyvnytsky. He is a deputy head of Agroeekstra agrarian company and co-founder of Ukrainian Grain Union, a grain trading company.

73. Anatoliy Kostiukh, 31, lives in the village of Storozhnytsia in Zakarpattia Oblast. A former TV journalist, he was Zelensky’s representative in Uzhhorod during the presidential campaign. He is also a former head of the local youth wing of Udar political party, founded and lead by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

74. Yevheniy Brahar, 25, is a historian at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. During the presidential campaign, he was a member of a district election commission, on Zelensky’s quota, in Vinnytsia Oblast.

75. Vitaliy Bezgin, 29, is an expert on communications and design. He works at the Better Regulation Delivery Office, BRDO, created by the economy ministry and financed from the foreign grants. In 2017-2018, he was a member of the board of Democratic Alliance reformist political party.

76. Oleksandr Saliychuk, 32, lives in Rivne. He is an owner and head of Persha Myasna Khata meat production company. He was Zelesky’s representative in Rivne during the presidential campaign.

77. Ella Riepina, 45, is an economics professor at Donetsk State University of Economics and Law, which is now based in Kryviy Rih, Zelensky’s home city.

78. Arseniy Pushkarenko, 26, is an aide of Andriy Pavlovsky, a lawmaker of Batkivshchyna party of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. He is also a former head of Kyiv branch of Samopomich party of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

79. Maryan Zablotsky, 33, is an economist, head of Ukrainian Agrarian Association, a union of agrarian producers. He is an aide of Oleksiy Mushak, a lawmaker of former President Petro Poroshenko’s party. Mushak is a cousin of agrarian multimillionaire Andriy Verevsky.

80. Andriy Klochko, 38, is a crisis manager. In 2015, he ran to Kyiv City Council from Vidrodzhennia party, largely formed out of the former allies of the ousted president Viktor Yanukovych. In 2014, he ran to parliament as a single constituency candidate from Bloc of Left Forces, a left-wing party.

81. Yulia Ovchynnikova, 34, lives in Vinnytsia. She is a professor at Vasyl Stus Donetsk National University, which moved to Vinnytsia after Donetsk was occupied by Russian-led troops.

82. Oleksandr Merezhko, 48, is a professor of law at Kyiv National Linguistic University.

83. Oleksiy Ustenko, 25, is the head of Ukraine’s investment department of AgroGeneration, a French farming company.

84. Oleksandr Kabanov, 45, is a scriptwriter at Kvartal 95, Zelensky’s company. He is a doctor-psychotherapist by education.

85. Fedir Venislavsky, 50, lives in Kharkiv. He teaches constitutional law at the Yaroslav Mudry Kharkiv National Law University. Venislavsky is Zelensky’s representative in Constitutional Court.

86. Lada Bulakh, 43, is an executive head of the 100 Percent of Life: Kyiv Region, a charity helping people with HIV.

87. Yevhen Petruniak, 42, lives in Lviv. He is a lawyer and head of Leks-K law firm.

88. Oleksandr Marikovsky, 36, is a media-expert, head of Mediateka, a media monitoring company. He is a member of AvtoMaidan, a civic anti-corruption group. He is also an adviser of Artem Bidenko, the state secretary of the Ministry of Information Policy.

89. Oleksandr Fediyenko, 47, is the head of IMK, an Internet-provider firm. He also heads the Ukrainian Internet Association.

90. Andriy Motovilovets, 37, is a first deputy head of Prozorro.Sales, an electronic state procurement system. He is also an adviser of the Infrastructure Ministry.

91. Anna Kolisnyk, 34, lives in Kharkiv. She is a former forensics expert at Kharkiv Forensics Center of the Interior Ministry. She was Zelensky’s representative in Kharkiv during the presidential campaign.

92. Yelizaveta Bohutska, 55, lives in Vyshgorod city in the suburbs of Kyiv. She is an activist and blogger. She was born in Crimea and worked as doctor-psychiatrist in Simferopol. But after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, she left the peninsula.

93. Artem Nahayevsky, 36, is a businessman and head of PAT ATP 13058, a Kyiv-based logistics company.

94. Mykyta Poturayev, 48, is a political analyst, head of Focus-Media, a company that publishes Focus weekly magazine. Though the official owner of Focus is Anatoliy Yevtukhov, several media reported that the final beneficiary of Focus is Vitali Khomutynnik, a businessman and lawmaker from Vidrodzhennia group in parliament, which is largely formed out of the former allies of the ousted President Viktor Yanukovych. Khomutynnik is also a long-term business partner of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who has business relations with Zelensky. Poturayev is also Zelensky’s adviser on political issues.

95. Pavlo Yakymenko, 29, lives in Kharkiv. He is the director of Interplex, a company that owns a chain of diners in Kharkiv. He has some experience in local-level politics, having served as a member of the Kharkiv district council. He was elected there as a member of the Party of Regions of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. He is a son of a Kharkiv businessman Vitaliy Yakymenko.

96. Artem Kunayev, 27, lives in Zaporizhia, a city 500 kilometers south of Kyiv. He is the deputy head of the department of helicopter marketing and sales at Motor Sich, a Ukrainian aircraft engine company and an airline of the same name. He is an economist by education, having graduated the Taras Shevchenko University in Kyiv. Motor Sich’s president and co-owner Vyacheslav Boguslayev has served as lawmaker three times. Twice, he was elected as a member of Viktor Yanukovych’s Party of Regions.

97. Dmytro Pryputen, has made a multitude of careers by the age of 33. He graduated from two universities with diplomas in law and economics. Pryputen used to serve in the Ukrainian police and later switched to academia and entrepreneurship. Currently, Pryputen works as a part-time associate professor for law and finance director at Mahrok LLC, in which he holds a 14 percent stake.

98. Maksym Pavlyuk, 27, serves as a deputy military prosecutor of Darnytsya military command. Pavlyuk is a law graduate of Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University, who has served in various posts within the military prosecution service.

99. Vasyl Mokan, 34, is a political consultant specializing in election campaigns. In 2010 he defended his dissertation on the effectiveness of election technologies.

Mokan is a business partner of Dmytro Razumkov, the No.1 on the list. Mokan, Razumkov, and their colleague Nelli Yakovleva run Ukrainian Politconsulting Group.

100. Roksolana Pidlasa, 25, is an adviser and spokesperson to Stepan Kubiv, the minister of economic development and trade of Ukraine. Pidlasa is an economist by education, who previously worked for the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center. She also initiated an internship program in the country’s ministries for young Ukrainians.

101. Bohdan Torokhtiy, 35, is a native of Kropyvnytksy, a city lying 300 kilometers to the southeast of Kyiv. Torohtiy studied law in Kyiv and governance in Dnipro. He works as a legal counsel for the State Grain Corporation of Ukraine. Torokhtiy has gathered experience in public service and business, while holding legal and management positions in Kirovohrad region.

102. Oksana Dmytrieva, 39, is a medical doctor, an entrepreneur and public health expert born in Dnipro, a city lying on the Dnipro river 480 kilometers to the southeast of Kyiv. Dmytrieva works in Kyiv as the CEO of Status Dental Studio.

Dmytieva’s husband runs Illi Dental medical center in Kyiv, according to news portal Liga.net

103. Marharyta Shol, 30, is an economist and accountant, who represented Volodymyr Zelensky during the last presidential elections in Mariupol, a port city on the shore of the Azov Sea, lying 830 kilometers to the southeast of Kyiv.

Shol used to work as an accountant in V.Shimanovsky Institute of Steel Constructions, which is located in Kyiv.

104. Andriy Kostin, 46, is a prominent attorney at law in Odesa, a Black Sea port and city lying 450 kilometers to the south of Kyiv. Besides managing a universal court practice in Odesa, Kostin takes on a leadership position in the Odesa regional bar association.

105. Ruslan Horbenko, 40, is a local politician from Luhansk oblast in eastern Ukraine. He co-owns and manages Interguma-2010 LLC and Intershina UA, tire selling companies.

Horbenko was sitting in Luhansk city council as a member of the Party of Regions. This party was the core of the political power of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, who got driven away from his post and Ukraine by the popular 2013-2014 EuroMaidan revolution in Kyiv.

Nashi Groshi investigative journalism program has featured Horbenko in several investigative reports connected with procurement of the army, the national post office, and the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine. Nashi Groshi, as well as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspected Horbenko’s companies of selling tires to state authorities and enterprises at prices above market levels.

106. Andriy Zhupanin, 30, is a lawyer holding diplomas of Uzhhorod, Kyiv, and Leiden universities. He currently works in Kyiv for a law firm operating under the worldwide legal consultancy brand DLA Piper. Zhupanin has gathered legal and consulting experience in other companies as well.

He co-chairs the legal committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

107. Rostyslav Tistyk, 25, lives in Lviv. Tistyk was Zelensky’s representative in Lviv Oblast during the presidential campaign. His father was a deputy of Lviv City Council from Svoboda nationalist party and his uncle was a deputy of Lviv Oblast Council from the same party.

108. Yevheniya Kravchuk, 33, is head of the press office of the Servant of the People party. She is a freelance aide of Iryna Konstankevych, a lawmaker from UKROP party linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. In 2015, Kravchuk campaigned to Kyiv City Council from UKROP. During the parliament campaign in 2014, Kravchuk was the head of communications of Sylna Ukrayina party of Serhiy Tihipko, a former ally of the ousted president Viktor Yanukovych.

109. Nelli Yakovleva, 34, is a managing partner of Ukrainian Politconsulting Group along with Dmytro Razumkov, No 1 in the party list. She is also a professor at Kyiv National Polytechnic University.

110. Serhiy Hryvko, 33, lives in Chernihiv. He is an activist, head of several local civic organizations. He used to work as a sales manager at ChernihivGasSpetsService, a local heating company. In 2015, Hryvko campaigned to Chernihiv City Council from Nash Kray, a party formed by mayors and former allies of the ousted President Viktor Yanukovych.

111. Petro Pavlovsky, 37, lives in Kharkiv. He is a local lawyer and a human rights activist.

112. Iryna Allakhverdiyeva, 40, lives in Mykolayiv. She heads the Mykolayiv Oblast branch of Uniqa, an Austrian insurance company.

113. Olena Vintoniak, 40, lives in Ivano-Frankivsk. She is a legal adviser of a local small businessman Roman Mulyk and local civic activist. She was Zelensky’s representative in Ivano-Frankivsk during the presidential campaign.

114. Yuriy Zaslavsky, 37, lives in Khmelnytsky. Zaslvsky heads Macrus, a local pharmaceutical distributor. In 2015, he campaigned to Khelnytsky City Council from Poruch party, headed by Serhiy Labaziuk. Labaziuk is now a lawmaker from People’s Will group, which incorporates many former allies of the ousted President Viktor Yanukovych. Labaziuk was among those lawmakers who voted in 2014 for the so-called “dictatorship laws” limiting political freedoms during the EuroMaidan Revolution.

In 2010, Zaslavsky campaigned to Khmelnytsky City Council from Narodna Party of the former parliament speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn. The same year, Labaziuk was elected to parliament from the same party.

115. Andriy Zadorozhniy, 51, is head of Proxen Kyiv-based law firm. His late brother Oleksandr Zadorozhniy was a lawmaker for two terms in 1998-2006, being a loyalist of then-President Leonid Kuchma. He was also Kuchma’s representative in parliament. In 2004-2005, he was also a parliament representative of President Viktor Yanukovych. Former pro-Yanukovych head of the Central Election Commission Mykhailo Okhendovsky also worked in Proxen firm.

116. Ostap Shypailo, 30, lives in Lviv. He is a local businessman, owning several energy and construction companies. In 2018, his firms were suspected of tender frauds, according to Nashi Groshi, anti-corruption watchdog. One of them, Karpatbud won a tender worth almost Hr 110 million (about $4.2 million) to construct a dormitory for Lviv university, when a competing firm in this tender, Vilkom-Montazh, is also linked to Shypailo and his business partners.

117. Ivan Shynkarenko, 32, lives in Odesa. His profile on the Central Election Commission website says he is an engineer with the Institute of Renewable Energy at the National Academy of Science of Ukraine. There are no mentions of him online. A man with the same name is listed as a founder of two small enterprises in Kyiv.

118. Olga Sovgyrya, 38, lives in Kyiv. She is a professor of the constitutional law at the Taras Shevchenko University in Kyiv.

119. Volodymyr Kreydenko, 32, lives in Kyiv. He isn’t new to politics. In 2015, he ran to the city council of his hometown Melitopol in Zaporizhya Oblast on Batkivshchyna party ballot. He also served as the head of two obscure and inactive political parties, the Party of Republicans and the Development and Prosperity party. He served as an aide to two lawmakers, including one from the current parliament – Valery Karpuntsov of Petro Poroshenko Bloc.

120. Taras Tarasenko, 38, is a lawyer living in Kyiv. He is the founding partner of the law firm STS.