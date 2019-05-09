President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited his native city Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) on the Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War, where he came to the grave of his grandfather who fought during the Second World War.

“Today I am at the grave of my grandfather Semen Ivanovych Zelensky. He went through the war and remained forever in my memory as one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis. It is a pity that we so rarely remember veterans, our grandparents. We should be grateful them every day,” Zelenskiy wrote on his page in the social network Facebook on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said that May 9th today is “our Thanksgiving Day.”

“Thanksgiving for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is a thing of the past, thanksgiving to those who fought against Nazism – and won, thanksgiving everyone for the opportunity to be born and live,” he wrote.

Zelenskiy said that the war touched every Ukrainian family, and the contribution of Ukrainians to the victory is huge. “No one has the right to privatize this victory, to say that it could have happened without Ukrainians. We remember those who had lost their lives. And we honor those who are still alive, there are very few of them left,” he wrote.

“Congratulations on the Victory over Nazism!” We will live!” he added.

Interfax-Ukraine
Comments ( 1)

Hans Hermann
Hans Hermann Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

W. Selenskij sollte an seine Soldaten denken , denn diese Männer und Frauen , haben auch alle eine Familie !!So wird das nichts W . Selenskij !!

Reply
