Newly founded Ukrainian tech company Nimses wants to turn all the time that people waste online into pure profit.

The plan? A smartphone social media application that creates one unit of a privately developed currency for each minute that the user spends online.

Nimses’ founders see the massive amount of time that people spend online — young people spend up to nine hours a day on social media — as a potential gold mine.

“We have digitized every minute of people’s lives and created a new value that has never existed before,” said Nimses Chief Marketing Officer Andrii Sirchenko in an interview with the Kyiv Post.

The application features geolocation – it tracks the user’s location and allows them to interact with other users within a 2-kilometer radius.

Next generation

Nimses grew out of sociological research into how people interact with the internet.

According to Sirchenko, the internet was initially created to be the world’s data hub, but turned out to be a platform for a younger generation “already born with smartphones” and “used to having conversations online.”

For them, he says, the online and offline worlds have already merged into one.

“Humanity has created an environment of data exchange: we’ve never been so close to each other in terms of communication. Yet we’ve turned inward,” he said.

Instead of communicating, people compare themselves with online images of other people on the web and try to create a beautiful image themselves, addicting themselves to online forms of approval, such as “likes” on Facebook, Sirchenko said.

“We check ‘likes’ all the time; they’re important for us because they mean ‘I know that you know that I have something, or I’ve been somewhere,’” Sirchenko said, adding that in reality, those likes represent both time and attention.