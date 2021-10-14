Some 15% of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are female military personnel, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar said.

“There are many women serving in the Armed Forces in Ukraine. In terms of the number of female military personnel, we are, if not ahead, then among the first, even by NATO standards. Today we employ 56,000 women, both civilian personnel and military personnel. Among which there are 31,000 military personnel – this is 15% of the total. If we talk about civilian personnel, then it is almost 25,000 women,” she said during the round table “Male and Female Defenders. Defenders and Defenders. Equal Opportunities to Protect the State – a Basic Element of National Resilience and Sustainable Development” on Oct. 13 in Kyiv.

According to Malyar, such an increase in the number of women in the Armed Forces occurred after 2014.

She also said that in 2021, 107 girls entered the military lyceums.

Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina welcomed the fact that there are more women in the Armed Forces. “But, unfortunately, there are very few women in positions where decisions are made. It is necessary to work in this direction,” she said.