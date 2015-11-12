The head of state handed the award in person during the meeting with the world-famous financier and philanthropist.

“Your activity of the past few years has significantly contributed to the recent democratic changes in Ukraine. That’s why I am honored today to present you this high award with a symbolic name – the Order of Freedom,” the president said.

The head of state noted substantial role of the International Renaissance Foundation established by Soros in the development of state and strengthening of democracy in the course of the last 25 years.

The president expressed gratitude for the efforts of Soros, his long-term comprehensive plan to support Ukraine, as well as his professional advice on a wide range of public finances.

In his turn, Soros noted that it was a great honor to receive that award.

According to the president’s decree, George Soros is awarded “for significant personal contribution to the strengthening of the international authority of the Ukrainian state, implementation of socio-economic reforms and many years of fruitful activity.”