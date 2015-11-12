The head of state handed the award in person during the meeting with the world-famous financier and philanthropist.

“Your activity of the past few years has significantly contributed to the recent democratic changes in Ukraine. That’s why I am honored today to present you this high award with a symbolic name – the Order of Freedom,” the president said.

The head of state noted substantial role of the International Renaissance Foundation established by Soros in the development of state and strengthening of democracy in the course of the last 25 years.

could be interesting for you:

The president expressed gratitude for the efforts of Soros, his long-term comprehensive plan to support Ukraine, as well as his professional advice on a wide range of public finances.

In his turn, Soros noted that it was a great honor to receive that award.

According to the president’s decree, George Soros is awarded “for significant personal contribution to the strengthening of the international authority of the Ukrainian state, implementation of socio-economic reforms and many years of fruitful activity.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
16 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
21 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
52 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Military women make up 15% of total personnel of Ukrainian army
Next » Street fighting and small gains as Ukraine, Russian army battle in Donbas