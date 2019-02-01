After more than three years of being effectively confined to barracks, the Azov Regiment, part of Ukraine’s National Guard, is returning to the Donbas war zone in a full combat deployment.

The formation, which presents itself as a combined arms special task unit, said on Feb. 1 its troops had been attached to the 30th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces to fulfill combat missions “in the Joint Forces Operation zone in accordance with high-command orders.”

The 30th Brigade earlier on Feb. 1 also reported that it had finished taking up their battlefront as part of normal rotation of troops in the Donbas, in coordination with the Azov Regiment.

For the Azov soldiers, it is a long-awaited return.

Despite having the reputation of being one of Ukraine’s most effective, best-maintained and best-trained combat units engaged against Russian-led forces in the Donbas, the regiment was withdrawn to the rear back in July 2015, after fighting in Shyrokyne, a devastated resort town just east of key port city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea coast.

“(We have) full confidence that Azov’s greatest battles are yet to happen,” the regiment’s press service said in comments posted on the regiment’s website.

Since its withdrawal, the Azov Regiment has remained in its bases in the resort towns of Yuriivka and Urzuf southwest of Mariupol, although it continued recruiting and intensely training its troops, as well as participating in major training exercises with army units.

The force has expanded to include two motorized infantry battalions supported by 120- and 82-millimeter mortar batteries, a D‑30 howitzer force, a T‑64 tank company, a reconnaissance squad, a drone reconnaissance service, a sniper platoon, a canine team, and a highly developed logistics service.

But despite numerous requests to high military command for combat deployment, the Azov Battalion was kept away from the war zone. As the regiment’s chief executive officer Lieutenant Igor Klymenko said in an interview with the Kyiv Post in late December 2017, the military leadership was reluctant to make “a political decision” to give the order to return the regiment to war.

However, according to the regiment’s officers, some of Azov’s troops were nonetheless occasionally given certain combat missions at the front.

In 2018 alone, at least three of its fighters were killed in action.