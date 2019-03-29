Something is rotten in the heart of Ukraine’s capital, festering in one of the city’s most beautiful, up-market hotels. A secretly kept crown atop a Russian-owned, Ukrainian business empire that appears to belong to one of President Vladimir Putin’s most important henchmen.

Russian-owned businesses with links to the Kremlin continue to operate throughout Ukraine, despite its years of war against the country. Commercial real estate and electricity supply monopolies are siphoning profits into the obscured, offshore accounts of the Moscow elite while also posing a security threat to Ukraine.

Many such assets, including a group of 19 hotels, a pair of shopping malls and an alarming amount of regional electricity supply networks, appear to be tied up in the shadily structured holdings of the powerful Russian senator and Putin proxy, Alexander Babakov.

Babakov, also an intelligence officer according to Russian sources who spoke to the Kyiv Post, is sanctioned by the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom, who note his tight connections to the Kremlin and support for the Russian invasion of Crimea. He and his businesses are not under any Ukrainian sanctions.

Babakov’s secret hotels

Kyiv’s centrally-located Premier Palace hotel is a popular lodge and recreation retreat for weary politicians, diplomats and corporate executives who are in town on official business — few of them seem to know who owns this hotel.

Some allege that the hotel is a nest of Russian spies in the very center of Kyiv and could have some of its high-powered guests under surveillance, although this claim is difficult to verify. During the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, 100 activists surrounded the hotel, alleging that gangs of so-called “titushki” and Russian agents were using it as a base of operations.

In a brief telephone conversation with the Kyiv Post, a senior spokesperson for the Premier Palace denied any knowledge of Babakov before declining to answer any further questions about who owned the hotel. A subsequent email response to the Kyiv Post also denied that Babakov is connected to the company in any way. Alexander Babakov could not be reached for comment.

But finding connections between Babakov, an alleged Russian intelligence officer, and the Premier Palace hotel chain, as well as his other alleged holdings in Ukraine, was not too difficult.

Documents leaked during the so-called Panama Papers scandal in 2016 indicate that Babakov’s company in the British Virgin Islands, AED International, has been managed since 2010 by two Latvian nationals: Villis Dambinis and Valts Vigants. Neither could be reached for comment and both appear to be mid-level businessmen that act on behalf of Babakov. At the time, Babakov admitted to reporters that AED International was registered to himself, but said it was managed by his partners.

Both Dambinis and Vigants appear again and again throughout Ukrainian state registries and company records seen by the Kyiv Post. They are named as the beneficiary owners of the energy company VS Energy International Ukraine. Dambinis is also the official, on-paper owner of the Premier Palace, along with other individuals whose names can be linked to Babakov.

On its website, VS Energy says it is located on 4 A Hospitalna Street in Kyiv. But state records show the firm is officially registered to an address on the corner of Pushkinska Street and Tarasa Shevchenka Boulevard — the exact location of the Premier Palace.

The companies Premier Hotel Rus — also a hotel in Kyiv — and East European Hotel, are also registered to 4 A Hospitalna Street and have Villis Dambinis as the named, beneficiary owner.

“It’s quite simple,” said Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian member of parliament who lives a life of exile in Ukraine after opposing Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian Crimea.

“He owns the Premier Palace… It’s controlled by Babakov and other shareholders. I have heard they are trying to sell it, but nobody wants to do a deal directly with him… because he is the main political actor on behalf of (advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin) Vladislav Surkov.”

Babakov and his associates are allegedly in the process of using obscure holdings and shady loans to arrange the sale of the hotel chain, where a new owner would take over the shares in holding companies, according to Ponomarev.

At the center of the spider’s web of holding companies and assets is the Cyprus-registered company Pumori Enterprises Investments, which, while seeming to have considerable interests throughout the whole of Russia, appears to also tie together Babakov’s interests in Ukraine.

Ultimately, it becomes clear that Babakov very likely owns — with his partners or through his proxies — not only the Premier Palace, Premier Rus and Premier Lybid in Kyiv, but a string of 19 hotels throughout Ukraine, including the Oreanda in Yalta (Crimea), the Dnister in western Lviv, the Cosmopolite, Premier Palace and Aurora in eastern Kharkiv.

Companies connected to Babakov through VS Energy also, ultimately, are alleged to own the underground shopping mall in Kyiv — Metrograd — and a 50 percent stake in Metropolis, another Kyiv shopping center, according to Ukrainian media.

Putin proxy, FSB agent

That Babakov seems to own a chain of hotels in Ukraine might not be a problem, were it not for his other, alleged roles. Those with knowledge of the man say that Babakov is one of Putin’s most important foot soldiers and most probably a highly-active, state intelligence operative.

“For me, it’s obvious that Babakov was an FSB officer executing tasks given by the Kremlin,” said Igor Eidman, the cousin of murdered Russian politician and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov. Eidman is also a distinguished sociologist and one of the world’s most published authorities on the social and political phenomenon of “Putinism.”

“Around 2008… I visited his office in the center of Moscow, next to the Lenin library. It looked like a feudal fortress and was crowded with bodyguards — very much FSB-style,” added Eidman, who now lives in exile in Germany.

According to Ponomarev, who says Babakov is close to the Putin adviser Surkov, it’s more likely that Babakov is associated not with the FSB, but with the GRU, Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate. Either way, it is strongly alleged that Babakov is a Russian intelligence officer or asset.

Anastasia Kirilenko, a Paris-based, Russian investigative journalist with The Insider, says that Russian oligarchs like Babakov use their resources and influence abroad to subvert countries, and Ukraine is a case in point.

“In France, we have an oligarch with criminal connections whose business is linked to major French enterprises — but the French call him a friend… like shady Babakov in Ukraine, he’s acting beautifully in the shadows, behind the scenes.”

“Babakov’s position… and role is pretty simple,” said Ponomarev. “He is loyal to the Kremlin and to Kremlin objectives, and he has a lot of economic interests in Ukraine… so he clearly wants some of his old friends like (former Ukrainian President Viktor) Yanukovych back in power.”

Now an official presidential envoy and senator, Babakov is officially tasked with defending Russian-linked interests and organizations abroad. In France, he seems to have been highly active.

According to French newspaper investigations, the well-connected Babakov played a significant role in securing a 9.4-million-euro loan for the French National Front, the far-right, Kremlin-friendly political party in France headed by Marine Le Pen.

The lender, First Czech-Russian Bank, is said to be ultimately owned by Putin ally Gennady Timchenko and is widely believed to have strong ties to Russian intelligence. Babakov is also said to have helped arrange meetings between Le Pen and Putin as she eyed the French presidency.

As for the 9.4 million euro loan itself: that was arranged by the alleged Babakov employee or proxy Vilis Dambinis — the on-paper owner of Premier Palace in Ukraine — according to an exposé published in French and Latvian newspapers that named him.

“Without the pressure of public opinion, every oligarch can do what he wants — in Ukraine or in Europe,” said Kirilenko.