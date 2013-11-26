Some 76 percent of the Ukrainians polled in the middle of this November said they were ready to take part in a referendum on the foreign policy vector.

Same as before, the European Union is mostly chosen over the Customs Union in the western and central regions (69 percent vs. 11 percent and 43 percent vs. 27 percent), while the Customs Union is more popular in the southern and eastern regions (51 percent vs. 29 percent and 61 percent vs. 15 percent).

Similar with the poll of this September, the entry into the EU mostly gained the support of young Ukrainians (52% of the respondents aged from 18 to 29 and 41 percent of the respondents aged from 30 to 39), while the Customs Union is favored by older citizens (41 percent of the respondents aged from 50 to 59, 42% of the respondents aged from 60 to 69, and 48 percent of the respondents older than 70).

A total of 2,044 respondents older than 18 were polled in all Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and the Crimea on November 9-20, 2013.