Yagun alluded to a

number of cyber attacks against the Central

Election Commission, particularly targeting the election analytics system

that aggregates voter data. Yagun said that at least one detainee was

cooperating with the authorities.

It is still

not confirmed that the suspects in custody were behind the May 22 hacking

of the CEC server – just three

days before early presidential

and local elections – which the

SBU earlier reported had the elements of an inside

job.

“The attack came from the Internet, but somebody partially switched off

the defense system from the inside,” one government security

source told the Kyiv Post on the condition of anonymity because of sensitivity

of the issue.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zverev, head of the State Service for Special Communication

and Information Security, said that a virus had destroyed all of the internal data of the CEC on May 22 – and that this virus was

let into the system by a person who knew the system passwords.

Data compromised included the

personal emails of CEC members and technical documents related to the operation

of the CEC’s election analytics system. According to Zverev, all data was restored from backup by 4 p.m.

of May 22.

The virus was unleashed into the system from

the computer of a CEC system administrator and the passwords “were entered correctly

from the first attempt,” reported

Zverev. He blamed Kaspersky antivirus software for failling to

recognize the virus. Kaspersky Lab, a Russian software company, said in a commentary

for Itexpert.org.ua

that they are ready to help in investigating the attack.

The CEC’s election

analytics system is working normally after the attack, CEC head Mykhailo

Okhendovsky told journalists on May 25: “The system has been working, it’s

working now, and it will work. If today there are failures, we do not intend to

hide it, we intend to speak openly about it,” reported Interfax-Ukraine.

Okhemdovsky

told reporters it is possible to monitor the status of the election analytics

system by visiting the CEC website, which uses the system’s data for updates. However, throughout the day of May

25, visiting the elections section of CEC website resulted in a “404 Not Found” error. By 7 p.m.

the website, including the “elections” section, was once again accessible.

A hacker

group calling themselves the CyberBerkut, in homage to the special police unit

loyal to ousted former President Yanukovych, took credit for the attack. The

group claimed to have infiltrated the CEC’s digital infrastructure and to have disabled

the election analytics system. The group has uploaded personal emails of

election commission staff and the technical specifications of the CEC’s

analytical system that aggregates voting data to a public file sharing server.

“We, the CyberBerkut, claim

that we have access to the CEC communications system at all times,” read

the group’s statement on its website www.cyber-berkut.org on May 25. As of election day, however, the group’s

website claimed only to have released emails of regional officials and to have blocked

the cell phones of some election commission staff.

Maxim Savanevskiy, founder of the independent cyber analysis

portal Watcher.com.ua, said that no major damage was

inflicted on the CEC servers. “I don’t see a pervasive roblem, no one has reported that the

system’s work has been compromised, this was basically an

access issue,” Savanevskiy said. He added that access passwords to many servers in the

system must be changed,

but concluded it was a problem that could be fixed

overnight.

Beyond the hacking

group’s Berkut moniker, there is reason to think that the attack could trace

back to the fugitive Yanukovych administration. Victoria

Siumar, deputy National Security and Defense Council secretary, says that the

previous government was

prepared to tamper with the 2015 election results and that the CEC

computer system could have been programmed with built-in vulnerabilities to facilitate

hacking.

“They created an alternative server at

the National Security Council, in the War Room,” she said. The server was

supposed to process all data coming into the CEC in real time, delivering skewed

results to the CEC servers. It

is not the first time President Yanukovych faces such allegations. When

Yanukovych and his allies rigged the 2004 presidential

election in his favor, their

tactics included a similar system that exploited vulnerabilities in a data transit server. The

popular 2004 Orange Revolution that followed reversed the

result and brought Viktor Yushchenko to presidency following a new vote.