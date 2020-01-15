Google has reportedly opened its second office in Ukraine.

The U.S. tech giant launched its new research and development (R&D) center in Kyiv in January 2020, Ukrainian online tech journal AIN.ua reported on Jan. 13.

Before the opening, the company’s office had only been working on promoting its services in Ukraine and had no tech development responsibilities. Now Ukraine’s R&D has become the third such center in Eastern Europe, alongside ones in Poland and Hungary.

Google will house its Ukrainian R&D in the building that used to belong to CloudSimple, a U.S. cloud technologies firm that Google acquired along with its Ukrainian office in November 2019.

CloudSimple provides security solutions and other tools through the use of online data storage.

Founded in 2016, CloudSimple runs three offices in Kyiv; Bangalore, India and Santa Clara, California (its headquarters). It employs 30 people in its Kyiv office, which opened in 2018, and 75 employees in total, generating revenue of $4.6 million.

Google opened its first Kyiv office back in 2006. One of the Big Four technology companies alongside Amazon, Apple and Facebook, it employs over 100,000 people all over the world. It generated over $39.2 billion in 2018.

Ukraine is widely praised for its IT industry, with over 200,000 tech specialists working in this sector.