Dmytro Razumkov, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, was dismissed on Oct. 7.

The firing followed Razumkov’s clash with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his ruling Servant of the People party over legislation to tackle the influence of oligarchs.

Razumkov did not support the president-created law and sent it to the Venice Commission to examine, attracting the party’s ire. He also stopped short of supporting sanctions against oligarch and Ukrainian citizen Viktor Medvedchuk in February.

A total of 284 lawmakers voted in favor of Razumkov’s resignation, 215 of whom were from Zelesnky’s party. Razumkov first entered parliament as the number one candidate on the party’s list.

The Servant of the People party’s press secretary, Yulia Paliychuk, soon informed that Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Speaker, is delegated by a majority vote for the position of speaker.

Faction head David Arakhamia on Oct.5 told the reporters that the vote for the new speaker’s appointment could take place on Friday, Oct.8.

In a speech before the vote, Razumkov told lawmakers about “the country of his dreams,” addressing the Servant of the People faction. He criticized Zelensky and his party for stepping back from their initial principles.

“The principle of the rule of law has turned into the principle of political expediency,” the speaker said. “The principle of… freedom of speech became ‘whoever is not with us is against us.’ The principle of ‘the law is the same for everyone’ turned into ‘the law is for enemies; my friends can have everything.”

Razumkov also mentioned the Pandora Papers’ revelations that Zelensky concealed assets offshore, like the very oligarchs he promised to take down.