It’s enough to make some Ukrainian gamers want to hit something.

WB Games, a branch of the U.S. Warner Bros. entertainment company, has canceled the release of its video game Mortal Kombat 11 scheduled for April 23 for the Ukrainian market, upsetting the Ukrainian gamer community.

“We have canceled the release of Mortal Kombat 11 in the Ukrainian market to ensure that we are compliant with local laws within that country,” the support service of WB Games, also known as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, told PlayUA, a Ukrainian gaming website.

WB Games did not specify which Ukrainian laws it is trying to comply with. The company has not yet replied to the Kyiv Post’s request for further comments.

However, the gamer community suggested that WB Games canceled the release of Mortal Kombat 11 to comply with the Ukrainian law “on the condemnation of the communist and Nazi totalitarian regimes, and prohibition of propaganda of their symbols.”

The special edition of Mortal Kombat 11 for Russia features a bonus costume for one of the characters – Kold War Skarlet – a red trench coat with Soviet red stars on the cap and muzzle. Ukraine is included in the “Russia” region on most gaming platforms.