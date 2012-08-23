About a dozen regional legislatures in Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine have granted it official status as a “regional” language since President Viktor Yanukovych on Aug. 8 signed controversial language legislation into law.


The legislation was drafted and pushed swiftly, with limited debate, through parliament this summer by Yanukovych’s Party of Regions.


Russian is now sanctioned for broader use by public officials, regional government, in education and business in regions of Ukraine were it was given status as a “regional” language.

could be interesting for you:

According to the new language legislation, regional legislatures in territories where more than 10 percent of the population consider Russian or other minority languages as a native tongue can adopt them as a “regional” language.


Citizens in Ukrainian-speaking western parts of the nation and other opponents, including scholars, have warned that the new language rules will deepen Ukraine’s political and cultural divide, and undermine the official state language, Ukrainian.


Belittled and oppressed in prior centuries, Ukrainian has made a comeback since the country declared independence from the USSR in 1991.  It was granted status as Ukraine’s state language by a constitution adopted in 1996.


Ukraine’s political opposition and pro-Ukrainian language advocates fear that the language legislation could boost use of Russian, in turn reversing gains made by Ukrainian since 1991.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interns
Interns
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
17 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Fake Diia applications plague Ukraine amid mounting COVID-19 death toll, infections
Next » SBU Out Of Control? Secretive law enforcement agency accused of abusing war-time powers