Legalizing same-sex partnerships in Ukraine requires a comprehensive discussion. There are currently no legal grounds for same-sex marriage, Deputy Justice Minister Natalia Bernatska has said.

“To date, no draft laws or government decisions regarding the legalization of same-sex partnerships in civilian or other forms have been developed,” Bernatska told journalists in Kyiv on June 14. Ukraine’s National Strategy for Human Rights, approved in 2015 by the Cabinet, however, provides for the legislative consolidation of civil partnership of same-sex couples.

Bernatska said the National Strategy is an integrated document for the gradual discussion of the issues mentioned in it.

“I am sure that this year and in the future these issues will be the subject of discussion, but to date neither the Constitution of Ukraine, which says that there is only an alliance of a man and a woman or the Family Code … does not provide legal grounds for this,” the deputy minister said.

“The National Strategy document looks forward to 2020, so the discussion will continue,” she added.

As earlier reported, Ukraine’s Cabinet in 2015 approved an action plan for the implementation of the National Strategy for Human Rights for the period ending in 2020. (Order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated November 23, 2015 No. 1393-p).

Interfax-Ukraine
