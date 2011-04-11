At the same time, this rate is the lowest of the regions of Ukraine. It totals 93% on average across the country.

The attitude towards NATO in Crimea also differs from other findings in the regions of Ukraine: some 51% of the Crimean residents said there is a threat from the alliance, while across the country this rate is 20.6% on average.

Most Crimean residents, or 59%, said that the largest threat is international terrorism.

Some 17.9% of the Crimean residents said that there is a real threat of confrontation between the various regions of Ukraine, while 13% of the residents said that there is threat from the United States and Ukrainian authorities.

At the same time, the percentage of Crimean residents who thought there was a possibility of acute conflict more than halved, from 24.4% to 10.2% from 2008 through 2011.

The Crimea survey was conducted on February 21 through March 14, 2011 in Crimea and Sevastopol.

The poll’s margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. The national survey was conducted on March 1-10, 2011. That poll’s margin of error is the same. Some 2,001 people were polled in the study.