This is stipulated in paragraph 16 of a European parliament resolution on Ukraine, which was supported by the European MPs in Brussels on Thursday.

The European parliament said it deeply deplored the decision by outgoing President of Ukraine Viktor Yuschenko to posthumously award Stepan Bandera, a leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), "which collaborated with Nazi Germany, the title of National Hero of Ukraine."

The European parliament expressed hope, in this regard, that the new Ukrainian leadership would reconsider such decisions and would maintain its commitment to European values.

As reported, on January 22, Oresident Yuschenko awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Bandera.

Interfax-Ukraine
