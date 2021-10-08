A tactical task group with Ukraine’s third Special Operations Regiment has been certified eligible for being deployed as part of the NATO Response Force.

The unit based in the city of Kropyvnytskyi has become the second Ukrainian military unit to successfully pass the alliance’s evaluation test. The 140th Special Operations Center was the first Ukrainian unit that got certified in 2020.

“The service members… have come a hard way to join the NATO family and met all of the alliance’s requirements to be able to fulfill combat missions along with foreign partners,” the third regiment said in a statement on Oct. 7.

“Joining NATO Response Force standby duty is a huge step forward for the Ukrainian military in terms of shedding the old system and for a new establishment, new opportunities and standards.”

The formation passed the test during Ukrainian-Polish maneuvers Silver Saber-21, which took place across Ukraine throughout 2021.

NATO Response Force was formed in 2003 as a combined formation of air, ground, naval, and special operations units ready for quick deployments around the world at any time. It is known for its very high standards of combat efficacy.

Several non-NATO nations, namely Sweden, Finland, Ukraine and Georgia, also contribute to the force.

Ukraine’s 140th Center was the first non-NATO special operations unit to be successfully certified by its Response Force.