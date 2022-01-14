This is a breaking news story and will be updated: Updated at 12:50 pm. Several Ukrainian government, agency, and embassy websites were down on the morning of Jan. 14 in a suspected cyberattack. The Cabinet of Ministers’ server was not responding to visits while the Foreign Ministry for at least an hour was defaced with a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish. Ukraine’s national symbol, the trident, as well as a map and its flag were crossed out on the home page of the foreign ministry’s site: could be interesting for you: Find the latest Ukraine news published as of today. “Ukrainians!… All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worse,” the tri-lingual message read. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Reuters it was too early to say who could be responsible for the attack but said Russia had been behind similar attacks in the past.

Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyber police has opened an investigation

Nikolenko tweeted separately. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top foreign policy minister, said he has no evidence of who launched the cyberattack on Ukraine but said, “we can imagine who is behind it.” Speaking in the French city of Brest, he continued:

We are going to mobilize all our resources to help Ukraine to tackle this cyberattack. Sadly, we knew it could happen