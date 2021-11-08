Adnan Kivan, the Kyiv Post publisher, said on Monday, Nov. 8, that the newspaper will close immediately “for a short time.”

“God bless all of us. One day, we hope to reopen the newspaper bigger and better,” Kivan said. “I thank the entire Kyiv Post team and Brian Bonner for his service to Ukraine and independent journalism in the past 25 years.”

Bonner, the Kyiv Post chief editor, said that he will retire after closing down the operations of the newspaper and preserving its archives. Bonner thanked Kivan “for his strong support since he bought the newspaper.”