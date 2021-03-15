Ukraine has moved closer to finally setting up its coastal defense against Russia as the country’s navy obtained the very first units of cruise missile system RK-360MC Neptune, despite long and painful hurdles on the way.

The first training missile battery joined the navy’s only artillery brigade on March 15, as part of the formation’s newly-created coastal defense missile battalion.

“This system was designed to defend Ukraine in the Azov and the Black seas,” as the navy’s top commanding officer, Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, asserted during the delivery ceremony in Odesa.

“Thanks to this battery, we can launch the hands-on training of the newly-created missile battalion. What lies ahead is the work to deploy new battalions. This will be Ukraine’s missile shield in the sea.”

“This day spells the history of the navy’s coastal missile defense forces.”