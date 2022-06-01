Russia’s objectives of establishing institutional control over the occupied territories of Ukraine have failed.

“Russia’s initial objectives of controlling large swaths of Ukraine has been nothing short of a complete failure. The Kremlin probably views that forcibly holding Kherson would provide Russia a land bridge to Crimea, as well as gaining some kind of so-called victory and attempt to justify Russia — to Russia’s domestic audiences — [of] the thousands of lives Putin’s war of choice has destroyed,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday, CNN reports.

could be interesting for you:

He stressed that the Kremlin’s proxies could not gain any legitimacy in the occupied territories.

“Russia is almost certainly failing to gain legitimacy for proxy governments in newly seized territories in Ukraine, as protests persist, and residents refuse to cooperate,” Price added.

Price noted that the United States remains “concerned about steps Russia is taking to attempt to institutionalize control over sovereign Ukrainian territory, particularly in Ukraine’s Kherson region.”

“The Kremlin is probably weighing a few approaches, from recognizing a so-called People’s Republic, as Russia forcibly did in Donetsk and Luhansk, to an attempted annexation, just as Russia did in Crimea,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson summed up.

On February 24, Russia launched a new phase of the eight-year war against Ukraine – a full-scale offensive. The enemy massively shells and bombs peaceful Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages. The Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces and the entire Ukrainian people effectively resist Russian troops and inflict heavy losses on them.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
19 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Kyiv prosecutor announces first criminal case of RF soldier rape of Ukrainian woman
Next » Lifestyle Blog: Babushka trains for battle in Lviv Oblast