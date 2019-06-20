Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have concrete plans to move his office closer to people.

On June 20, Zelensky announced he might move the Presidential Administration to the Ukrainian House in central Kyiv. His current office on Bankova Street, where all the previous Ukrainian presidents have worked, would then become a museum, according to the president’s plan.

At its core, the Presidential Administration gives organizational, legal, and advisory help to a president. Zelensky will not change its functions, but he plans to rename the body the “President’s Office” and to fire unnecessary staff.

could be interesting for you: Access the newest Ukraine news items published today.

The plan is “to turn the Presidential Administration, a rudiment of the Soviet system, into a modern, European office for the Ukrainian president,” said Presidential Administration Chief Andriy Bohdan, talking to Zelensky in a video published on June 20.

The staff reorganization promises to reduce the amount of budgetary money Ukraine spends on the maintenance of the building on Bankova Street.

The National Security and Defense Council also uses the building on Bankova. It is not known whether it will also be forced to move.