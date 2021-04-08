President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky started a working trip to Donbas, where he will meet with the Ukrainian military who are serving on the front line, the presidential website said on April 8.

“The head of state will visit the frontline positions, where the regime of a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire has been systematically violated recently and where Ukrainian defenders were killed and wounded as a result of enemy shelling. Zelensky is going to Donbas as the supreme commander in chief to communicate with the military and maintain the morale of the defenders,” the presidential service said.

