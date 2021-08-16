For the first six months of 2021, Ukraine exported $35.59 billion worth of goods, 8.9% more than the same period in 2020, and imported $37.31 billion worth of goods, 8.45% more than in 2020 for the same period.

China remains Ukraine’s largest trade partner according to recent data published by the State Statistics Service published on Aug. 16.

Ukraine’s trade in goods with China surged during the first half of this year, hitting over $10.5 billion worth of goods.

China is Ukraine’s largest single nation trading partner for the second year in a row, according to the State Statistics Service.

The trade turnover between Ukraine-China accounted for $15.4 billion in 2020, which was $3 billion more than in 2019. Overall, Ukraine had a $103.5 billion worth of total trade turnover in 2020, including $49.3 billion worth of exports and $54.2 billion worth of imports.

Since the beginning of 2021, Ukraine has exported over $4.9 billion worth of goods and imported $5.5 billion worth of goods from China, according to the State Statistics Service.

It is roughly the same amount as Ukraine’s total turnover with its western neighbor, Poland, second on the list with $5.6 billion worth of total turnover that includes $2.9 billion worth of exports and $2.7 billion worth of imports.

Out of its four top trade partners, Ukraine has the best trade balance with Poland, with a surplus of $226 million worth of exports.

Russia, the country that has been waging war against Ukraine since 2014, takes third place with $4.7 billion worth of total turnover, including $1.9 billion worth of exports and $2.9 billion worth of imports since the beginning of 2021.

Germany and Turkey take fourth and fifth place in the rank, with $4.7 billion and $3.7 billion trade turnover for each.

So far, Ukraine’s biggest export is ferrous metals with $7.55 billion worth of exported goods since the beginning of the year, followed by $5 billion worth of exported cereals, and $4.8 billion worth of ores exported all over the world.