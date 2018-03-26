Editor’s Note: The following is a statement released on March 26 by Kyiv Post publisher Adnan Kivan, who bought the newspaper two weeks earlier.

For all of my life, I have been supporting freedom of speech as one of the core principles of democracy. Without independent journalism, full-fledged democratic development of any country is impossible. Today Ukraine is undergoing a difficult path in its development. At this stage, the media, as never before, have a special responsibility to society. I highly value the work of Kyiv Post journalists and intend to preserve editorial independence, not only in Ukraine, but for its international distribution. For me, acquiring the newspaper is more than a business. This is the ability to convey Ukrainians and the whole world the pain of the Syrian people who today suffer from a terrible war. Shining a light on this tragedy is the main reason for my investment. The Kyiv Post will continue to be the publication in which millions of readers will believe. I will do everything for the development of the newspaper.