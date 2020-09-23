Ukrainian techies from Jooble help people in 71 countries find a job online.

On its website, Jooble publishes nearly 700,000 vacancies a day — it collects them from the companies’ career pages, social networks and online bulletin boards. The platform makes a tedious quest for a job easier because its algorithm analyzes users’ behavior and offers exactly what they need — whether they want to work as a taxi driver in Kyiv or a software engineer at Google in the U.S.

Although Jooble is a global company that has international partners like LinkedIn, it is registered in Ukraine and pays taxes in the country. Jooble doesn’t crave for foreign investments because the company can earn for itself, said Roman Prokofiev, the cofounder of the platform.

As for now, Jooble is the second-best platform in the world for jobs and employment, according to the analytical service SimilarWeb. Prokofiev said that he has managed to develop a successful business in Ukraine even though the country doesn’t have access to capital or big venture funds unlike in Europe or the U.S.

And Jooble strives to become even better:

“We want to be a starting point for those looking for a job,” Prokofiev said.

From rags to riches

Prokofiev and his partner Yevgen Sobakaryov built Jooble from scratch in the dormitory of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where they both studied computer science, back in 2006.

They didn’t analyze the market, but decided to risk it and invested $50,000 of their own money into the business. Since then, the company has developed at its own expense, Prokofiev said.

Jooble took off because it was more convenient than local job search platforms that are usually similar to electronic newspapers — they only display vacancies advertised by the employers.

Jooble is also faster: It publishes new vacancies within 10 minutes after they appear anywhere on the web, so users are always up to date.

According to Prokofiev, Jooble offers ten times more vacancies than other platforms because it collects them from over 220,000 online sources, including social media pages, corporate websites and job boards.

For job seekers, Jooble is free because the company needs to generate a large audience in order to sell the redirects to other job search websites — that’s how the company makes money.

Jooble also charges Ukrainian employers: They pay a personalized fee per customer who has applied to the job to make their job more visible on the website. According to Prokofiev, this approach is more effective than the standard “pay and pray” model, when employers pay a fixed fee just to have their job listed on a website for a certain period, often 30 days.

Jooble is a profitable business — the company’s revenue is growing by 60% annually and the platform attracts nearly 100 million users every month. Jooble employs 500 specialists. Nearly half of them work from the office in Kyiv, while others manage the markets abroad. Jooble’s founders would not disclose the company’s revenue saying that it’s not a public company and that they do not want to sell their business.

“We just enjoy our job. We have challenges, and we can develop the company further,” Prokofiev said.