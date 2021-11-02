Only 28.2% of Ukrainians approve of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s performance, according to a new study published on Nov. 2 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

About one third of respondents say that Zelensky met their expectations in whole (31.1%) or in part (4.3%). Almost half of the respondents answered that he did not meet their expectations. Another 14.2% say they never had any hopes for Zelensky.

Compared to a similar poll in July 2021, the figures have hardly changed. At the time, Zelensky had the approval of 29.3% of respondents and the disapproval of 56.1%.

The study also found that 71.1% of Ukrainians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, an increase from the 68.7% in July. People who think the country is going in the wrong direction formed 15% and 16.1%, respectively.

KIIS polled 2,028 respondents aged 18 and over living in 103 settlements of all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and occupied areas in October 20-25.

Just over a third of respondents agree that the ruling Servant of the People party should be driven out of power with protests; half disagree.

Even so, the party’s name was the leading response when people were asked whom they would vote for if elections were held by late October. Servant of the People had the support of 18.3% of decided voters and 11.2% of all voters.

The pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform—For Life got 17% and 10.4%, respectively. Batkyvschina had 15.4% and 9.4% and European Solidarity 15.1% and 9.2%

Changes in party preference since July may not be statistically significant.