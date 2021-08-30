Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) detained four Kyiv residents suspected of operating a bot farm to spread disinformation about the Crimea Platform summit on social media.

The suspects used 15,000 fake online accounts, the so-called bots, to write disparaging content about the results of the summit, posing as ordinary users of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, SBU said on Aug. 28.

According to SBU, the alleged cybercriminals were backed by Russia. They received money from its territory through electronic payment systems that are banned in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s National Bank, Ukrainians are not allowed to use Russian online payment systems like Webmoney, YooMoney, Qiwi Wallet and Wallet one.

The suspects’ office in downtown Kyiv had 300 modems to access the web, several thousand SIM cards of different mobile operators, dozens of mobile terminals and computers containing evidence of the scheme.