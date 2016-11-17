The Defense Reform Advisory Board is comprised of four military experts drawn from NATO member states. Andriy Zagorodnyuk, the head reform at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, told the Kyiv Post that the board will be working with the highest levels of the Ukrainian government and have “direct access” to President Petro Poroshenko, Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak. could be interesting for you: Obtain the most recent updates on the Ukraine situation today

The board's remit is to advise Ukraine on modernising its armed forces as it seeks to reach NATO standards by 2020. Its members are:

General John Abizaid, the commander of US forces in the Middle East

General (retd.) John Philip Abizaid, United States: Now the head of strategic consulting firm JPA Partners, Abizaid left the U.S. military in 2007 after 34 years of service. He led international coalition forces in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Major General Jonas Andriš­kevicius, Lithuania: Currently a member of the academic staff at the Institute of Military Science at General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, Andriškevicius served from 1993-1999 as Lithuania’s first defense chief after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union.

