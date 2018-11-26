Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify some probable and potential effects of martial law.

During an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Nov. 25, President Petro Poroshenko said he would ask the parliament to support a declaration of martial law in Ukraine. The parliament is set to have an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The decision comes as a reaction to Russia’s attacks on three Ukrainian ships in the Azov Sea earlier on Nov. 25 and the Kremlin’s decision to stop all commercial shipping through the Kerch Strait that connects the Azov and Black seas. (According to Russian media reports, the strait was re-opened on the morning of Nov. 26.)

The severity and scope of martial law, which Poroshenko has avoided calling for since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2014, will be decided by Poroshenko and then must be supported by parliament. In 2015, the parliament passed a bill “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law.”

However, exactly what martial law will include remains unclear, as not every possible measure must be imposed. While the Ukrainian leadership has downplayed the potential affects of martial law on both the Ukrainian military and civilians, the law allows for expansive measures to guarantee national security. The restrictions can include: