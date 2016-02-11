Ukraine has

around 1 million Muslims, most living in Russia-occupied Crimea and

separatist-controlled areas of Donbas. Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the

hostilities in eastern Ukraine have kept some 750,000 of them, including a half-million

Crimean Tatars, trapped in the occupied territories and unable to maintain ties

with others who share their faith in Ukraine.

“Because of the Russian occupation we’ve lost contact with

co-religionists in these territories. We’ve lost

control over places of worship (there). Mosques,

madrasahs, libraries – everything that provides

for a full religious life for the community,” Said Ismagilov, the mufti of Ummah, the

center of spiritual administration of Muslims in Ukraine, told the Kyiv Post at

his office in the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv. “We cannot even protect

people there.”

could be interesting for you: See the most contemporary Ukraine news reports for today.

See the most contemporary Ukraine news reports for today.

Crimean

Tatars pressured at home

Crimean

Tatars were among the most vocal protesters against Russia’s annexation of the

peninsula in March of 2014, and have suffered for it since.

More

than 20 Crimean Tatars have gone missing since the Russian invasion of Crimea,

according to Mustafa Dzhemilev, a Ukrainian lawmaker and a prominent Crimea

Tatar leader. People face intimidation, harassment – such being forbidden to

hold a memorial service on Deportation Day on May 18, the day when in 1944 the

Tatars were deported en masse from Crimea to Central Asia on the orders of

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Those who do not recognize Crimea as part of

Russia are kidnapped, tortured and killed, Dzhemilev told Radio Liberty on Dec.

24.

“In Russia there is no freedom of speech and

thought – every religious community, including Muslims, is controlled by the

state and serves Kremlin’s policy. In Ukraine, Crimean Tatars had freedom. They

were not told which books to read. They were in charge of choosing their own

religious leaders. Everything was democratic,” Ismagilov says.

Dzhemilev

and Refat Chubarov, the head of the Crimean Tatar national assembly, the

Mejlis,

called on Tatars to boycott the sham referendum Russia organized to legitimize

Crimea’s accession to Russia on March 16, 2014. The occupying authorities then

banned both Dzhemilev and Chubarov from the peninsula after the Kremlin

formally took control of the Ukrainian territory.

Chubarov

says he was told by the new Crimean prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya that he had

been banned from entering Crimea because he advocates policies that “demonstrate

an unfavorable attitude towards Russia” and because the Mejlis was “improperly

organizing holidays in Crimea.”

Moreover,

the new Crimean authorities threatened to declare the Mejlis a terrorist

organization. On Feb. 4, the European Parliament adopted a resolution

condemning the unprecedented level of

human rights abuses perpetrated against Crimean Tatars and restrictions of the Tatar

community’s liberties in Crimea since Russia’s annexation.

At the same

time, Muslims on Ukrainian territory enjoy all freedoms, as Islamic cultural centers

are being opened around Ukraine. The newest one opened its doors in

Dnipropetrovsk last month.

Numerous

religious leaders from Islamic countries have also repeatedly condemned Russian

repression of Crimean Tatars, but to little avail. “Russia has the following

position: you can condemn us if you want, but we’ll do whatever we want,” Mufti

Ismagilov says. “Crimea remains completely cut off. All we can do is to inform

the public about violations there.”

Muslims

in occupied Donbas lead quiet life

Compared

to Crimea, the lives of the nearly 250,000 Muslims residing in occupied areas

of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts are easier – at least Muslims there are not

persecuted, the mufti says. The pseudo-republics still recognize Muslim

religious communities that were registered under Ukrainian rule. “Separatists

leaders imitate the situation in Russia, where Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and

Muslim communities are officially recognized,” Ismagilov says. “In Donbas they

formally recognize the Russian Orthodox Church and tolerate Muslims.” Muslims

living on Ukrainian territory still have possibility to help their relatives

and friends financially. They send money to the occupied territories to buy

food there, which is handed out to the needy in mosques.

Still,

there is no trace of the active worship that used to be practiced by Muslims

before the war, and the fate of two Muslim spiritual administrations located in

the occupied territories remains unclear, Ismagilov notes. Most Islamic educational

institutions on the occupied territories are not operating, because they did

not receive permission from the separatists’ authorities to resume their

educational programs. Muslims have often been intimidated into recognizing the

separatist authorities as well. “In the middle of 2014 we saw armed men

visiting the mosques and demanding that the Muslim communities officially

recognize the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic,” the mufti says. As a

result, most Muslims went underground and don’t participate in public life.

When

separatist movements started in Donbas in 2014 many Muslims, including imams,

the heads of mosques, and local Muslim communities for Sunni Muslims, took part

in pro-Ukrainian rallies in the cities of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. After

separatists took over the territory, most imams were forced to leave. As a result, Muslims in

Donbas occupied territories are left without the heads of their religious

communities.

Ismagilov,

a native of Donetsk, was one of those who fled his native hometown in 2014. In

the spring of 2014 he regularly took part in pro-Ukrainian rallies, which was

not safe then as “titushki (hired thugs) and Russians from (Russia’s) Rostov

shot activists with guns and threw Molotov cocktails at us,” he recalls. Later,

when the situation escalated in summer, Muslims and Christians gathered

together for common prayers for peace in Ukraine. “Our praying marathons were

regularly attacked. Priests were kidnapped and tortured,” Ismagilov recalls.

“One day Christian priests warned me that I would be next, and I fled to Kyiv

in September 2014. A few days later the separatists came to my house in

Donetsk, but no one was there.” He hasn’t returned to Donetsk since. And for

his patriotic, pro-Ukraine position, the Russia-backed armed groups in control

of Donetsk now consider Ismagilov an enemy.



Mufti breaks stereotypes





Said Ismagilov, the mufti of Ummah, the

center of spiritual administration of Muslims in Ukraine, ruines stereotypes of a closed and conservative

Muslim spiritual leader.

Ismagilov

seems to have little time for rest, working around the clock in Islamic

Cultural Center in Kyiv, as many Muslim refugees from the occupied that come to

Kyiv are in need of both moral and financial support. He is also watching events in war zone closely.

Nearly

100 Muslims are fighting in the Ukrainian army in the Donbas against

separatists, he says. For them, Ismagilov provided Islamic chaplains in 2014, selecting

“four elderly men who are physiologically resistant to war time horrors,” he

says.

Muslims at

the Islamic Cultural Center help Ukrainian army soldiers by donating food and

money to those at the front, and by donating blood to the wounded.

Ismagilov,

37, smashes the stereotype of a closed and conservative Muslim spiritual

leader. Having studied philosophy and religion in Donetsk and theological

studies at the Islamic Institute in Moscow, he is broadminded and erudite,

speaking Tatar, Arabic and English on top of Russian and Ukrainian.

The mufti

was among first Ukrainian public figures to condemn the terrorist attack in

Paris on Jan. 7, 2015 against journalists of the French satirical magazine

Charlie Hebdo, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

Ismagilov

is also a supporter of the idea that Muslims should integrate in the society

they live in, and he criticizes Muslims who come to Europe to live in closed

communities. Such behavior limits social ambitions, and as a result some young

people are easy targets for various terrorist groups, who lure them by

promising money and better social prospects, Ismagilov says. They could have

had that if they had been well integrated in the societies of their host

countries, the mufti says.

Given

the growing Islamophobia

in Europe, Ukraine, where Muslims and Christians have been living side by side

since 9th century, might serve as a good example of mutual religious

tolerance, Ismagilov believes. “Ukrainians don’t treat as enemies those who

respect their culture and traditions,” he says, adding that Muslims are fully

integrated in Ukrainian society and consider Ukraine their motherland. Ummah

publishes its religious press in Ukrainian, encouraging Muslims to learn and

master Ukrainian. “I call us Muslim Ukrainians,” the mufti adds.

Ismagilov

is active on social networks, with nearly 5,000 friends and nearly 10,000

followers on Facebook. But he is frequently bulled by aggressive Kremlin

trolls, many of whom are Russian Muslims. Everyday Ismagilov receives offensive

messages in which he is called a Banderivets – a supporter of the Ukrainian

post-World War II nationalist leader Stepan Bandera – for his pro-Ukraine

views.

He is a frequent

target for pro-Kremlin media too. In a story entitled “The Double Games of the Spiritual Administration of

Muslims of Ukraine” published on Nov. 27, 2014 by Russian online news site Krym

Segodnya (Crimea Today), Ismagilov was called a “russophobe” and “the mufti of

Maidan” alluding to his support for EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014.

Ismagilov,

who sometimes appears on public in a vyshyvanka – a Ukrainian traditional

embroidered shirt – has also earned the nickname of “the vyshyvatny mufti” from

Kremlin supporters. Ismagilov smiles and takes it as a compliment. “Wearing a

vyshyvanka shows you belong to Ukrainian society,” he adds.

Ismagilov

bought his first vyshyvanka in Yevpatoriya in Crimea in the summer of 2014.

“Among the stalls full of T-shirts with Putin, Medvedev and (Russian military

officer running separatists in eastern Ukraine Igor) Girkin, I happened to see

a tiny stand with Ukrainian vyshyvankas. It was so exotic and astonishing to

see them that I just had to buy one,” he says. Now he has four of them. Two

vyshyvankas are hanging in his wardrobe in the office – just in case. Ismagilov

is also fond of Ukrainian cuisine, saying varenyky with cherries and borshch

are his favorite Ukrainian dishes.

“A new national identity (in Ukraine) is developing now. A Ukrainian is a

person who loves and respects Ukraine, its language, culture, history and

traditions, regardless of one’s ethnic origin and religion,” Ismagilov says.