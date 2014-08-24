The Interior Ministry announced that four volunteer battalions along with the regular army were clearing Ilovaisk, a city of 17,000 residents southeast of Donetsk, of Russian-backed forces, and promised that more back-up from the National Guard was on its way.

That

version has turned out to be mostly spin that is likely to rebound on its state

and media creators.

A week later, 10 men from the Donbas Battalion have been lost

and more than 20 injured through what could be incompetence of the army command or even deliberate abandonment. Stranded as they

struggle to keep control of city, the Donbas volunteers are reinforced by

just one company from the army’s 93rd brigade and some fighters from the

volunteer Dnipro Battalion.

Both Donbas

fighters and three Ukrainian photographers embedded with them are enraged with

what they call the lies and prevarications of both government and Ukrainian

media, and want to put across their side of the story.

“It’s an

absolutely shameful situation,” said Alexander Glyadelov, who was evacuated

from Ilovaisk on Aug. 21 with a shrapnel injury.

An experienced and

respected photographer, Glyadelov has covered many wars, including the Moldovan Transdnistria and Russian Chechen conflicts. Exasperated with the heavily restricted

access to the front granted by the Ukrainian government’s press service, he joined the Donbas Battalion to see what was really going on.

He found

that while volunteers motivated by principle and with a high fighting spirit

are stranded in desperate circumstances, government and media claim the

situation is under control and reinforcements are on their way. “They are

frightened of the truth,” he said. “First, they need to actually provide the

help they keep promising. And second, they need to stop lying.”

With the

regular army in a disastrously impoverished state, Ukraine is reliant on the

goodwill of volunteers to win its war with the Russian-backed ‘people’s

republics’ in the east, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

Volunteers are providing the army with

everything from food to body armour to medical kits. And volunteers are

increasingly doing the actual fighting. Volunteer battalions have been in

combat alongside regular troops since May.

These

volunteer warriors come from all over Ukraine, and from a few other countries

too. They are driven by a variety of motives, and funded from unclear sources.

Donbas was one of the first battalions to make itself public, and its commander

Semyon Semenchenko has become something of a national hero, appearing on TV

wearing his trademark balaclava. Donbas also included the only known American

to be fighting on the Ukrainian side: Mark Paslawsky, who took Ukrainian

citizenship in order to enlist.

Altogether,

four volunteer battalions are officially taking part in the Ilovaisk operation

which was planned to reinforce the 93rd mechanised brigade. But

Semenchenko says other than a detachment

from the Dniepr battalion, the others have retreated and now refuse to come to

their aid.

“I don’t

think there is any other army in the world where they would do that,” he said.

“It’s a violation of all army codes, statutes and traditions.”

In

principle, the volunteer battalions are subordinate to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, while the regular army is under the Defense Ministry.

But one problem

with the volunteer nature of the battalions is that it is not clear whether

people who signed up for a variety of ideals will obey orders if they consider

them counter to those ideals.

Semenchenko, speaking from a hospital where he is

recovering from serious injuries sustained on Aug. 19 in Ilovaisk, said

commanders are reluctant to force battalions to obey orders for that reason.

“I

don’t want to criticize the other battalions,” he said. “I just want my guys to

stop dying because somewhere there is a detachment that could come and overcome

the situation, but for some reason does not come.”

Not just

volunteer battalions, but also troops under the command of the Defense Ministry

are in the area and could come to relieve the Donbas fighters. But Semenchenko

believes the Defense Ministry is deliberately ignoring the situation. “I think

it is profitable for the defence ministry not to send help, but to achieve a

situation where volunteer battalions start blaming each other about who helped

who,” he said.

Semenchenko

and Glyadelov are not the only ones accusing the army leadership and government

of incompetence or worse. Mark Paslawsky, who had enrolled as an infantryman in

the Donbas, consistently criticised the way the anti-terrorist operation was run in a Twitter

account under the pseudonym Bruce Springnote. He called senior leaders “fat and

worthless,” and described the Interior Ministry as “ruled by terror” and

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov as a “pathological liar.”

Paslawsky

was killed on Aug. 19 in Ilovaisk.

On Aug. 21, the Interior Ministry reported

that 25 percent of all those from special battalions killed since the anti-terrorist operation began

had been killed in Ilovaisk. The same day the national guard press office again

announced the arrival of reinforcements which in fact did not arrive. There are

no recent figures for how many regular army servicemen have died in Ilovaisk.

Some of the

Donbas men died when pro-Russian and Russian forces flying a Ukrainian flag

deliberately fired on a vehicle carrying wounded, says Semenchenko. “This is medieval savagery, it bears no

relation to honour whatsoever,” he said. “I can’t stand fighting against these

people. But I have to, because I have to protect my country.”

With

disillusionment and anger at the Ukrainian government and army leadership rising,

it is a question how long volunteers like Semenchenko and his men will continue

fighting – or rather, just where they think that fight should be taking place.

Glyadelov

and his fellow photographers decided to disregard principles of wartime secrets

or keeping up national morale in order to speak out about what they are

witnessing: that more and more volunteer soldiers, tired of the government’s

inability to support them, are talking about finishing the war in the east and

then turning their guns on Kyiv.

“This is a

people’s war,” said Glyadelov. “People are fighting, people are equipping those

fighters with everything out of their own pockets. The government is only

providing weapons and even those not to everyone, and not of the best quality.

So when some bosses say you can know this but not that, you can’t tell this to

anyone… Go to hell, unless you can do something differently so that [this war] depended on you and not on us.”

The many wounded

fighters in hospital in Dnipropetrovsk are particularly incensed at Kyiv’s

decision to hold a Soviet-style military parade on Aug. 24 to celebrate

Ukrainian Independence Day. Though President Petro Poroshenko said in his

parade speech that the military vehicles and armaments on display would be sent

straight to the anti-terrorist operation, that may be too late to win back the hearts of those who

have lost comrades as they still wait for promised tanks.

“It’s

military games, when there is a real war going on,” said one volunteer injured

in Ilovaisk before his battalion, the Azov, withdrew. “We still have the same

generals and the same secret service, nothing has changed. Yes, there are those

who are real patriots and support Ukraine, but there are many more who are

corrupt and would sell anything to anyone.”

Some of

these volunteer soldiers believe their battalions are deliberately being sent

without backup to hotspots like Ilovaisk in order to remove a potential threat

to the authorities. Semenchenko describes his men, now armed and seasoned

fighters though many had never picked up a gun until a few months ago, as “a

restraining factor” on a government many perceive to be betraying the ideals of

EuroMaidan. He suggested that after the separatists are defeated, it may be

time to take the battle from the fields and towns of east Ukraine to Kyiv’s

government buildings.

“If

volunteers can manage equipping the army better than the army bosses, that

means volunteers can run the country,” he said.

But he added, “I’m not ready to burn my house down just yet. We have to

be responsible about these things.”

Lily Hyde is an author and former Kyiv Post staff writer.

