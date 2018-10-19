See a related story here.

Print media are struggling to survive around the world. But in Ukraine, they are now threatened by more than shrinking advertising budgets and falling subscription numbers.

New legislation has been proposed in parliament that, if passed, would force all media published in languages other than Ukrainian to produce an identical Ukrainian version, both in print and online. The extra costs could kill off many non-Ukrainian-language media, including the Kyiv Post.

could be interesting for you: Look at the latest Ukraine news that was released today.

Look at the latest Ukraine news that was released today.

One of the authors of the bill, member of parliament Iryna Podolyak from the 25-member Samopomich Party, and MP Svitlana Zalishchuk from President Petro Poroshenko’s 135-member faction, told the Kyiv Post they would submit amendments to exempt English-language media from the bill’s provisions.

There are no guarantees, however, that these English-language exemptions will be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The amendments to the law must be submitted by Oct. 24.

What’s the law about?

Passed in its first reading on Oct. 4, the new language bill garnered cross-factional support, with 261 MPs voting in favor.

The law declares Ukrainian, which is the state language, as the main language in all spheres of public life, from education and culture to telecommunications, the service sector, tourism, and book publishing. Every Ukrainian national must know the state language, and anyone who wants o obtain Ukrainian citizenship must prove their proficiency in the language by presenting a certificate from a Ukrainian language testing center.

The bill states that attempts to introduce multilingualism in Ukraine go against the constitution and deems them “incitement to linguistic division of the country and inter-ethnic hatred and conflict, with the aim of forcibly overturning the constitutional order.”

The bill also creates a new public post: the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language, whose job it will be to ensure that every Ukrainian citizen has the right to obtain any information or service in the Ukrainian language. Those who feel this right has been violated will be able to file a complaint to the ombudsman, who can order a language inspection.

Failure to comply with the language law is an administrative offence punishable by fines ranging from Hr 3,400 to 10,200 ($120-$365).

Language in media

According to the new bill, newspapers and magazines published in languages other than Ukrainian must have a Ukrainian version of the same size and content. The copies must be published simultaneously and distributed together.

News websites may write in multiple languages, as long as the Ukrainian version is the default one.

Television and radio also must be in Ukrainian, with shows and programs in other languages being dubbed. Programming in other languages is still allowed to meet the needs of national minorities and foreigners, and for educational purposes, but this can take up no more that 20 percent of total airtime each day.

Rising costs for print

Print media in other languages are particularly at risk. To comply with the new law they would have to produce another issue in Ukrainian, at least doubling their expenses. In the financially struggling media market, that means many smaller publications will have to shut down.

Billionaire oligarchs, who own most of the major media outlets and use them as political levers, are well-positioned to absorb extra costs.

The Kyiv Post’s deputy chief editor, Olga Rudenko, wrote that it would be extremely hard to produce two issues of the newspaper in two languages simultaneously.

“We don’t have the resources to publish another newspaper: pay for print, and hire people who will have to, very quickly, rewrite articles in Ukrainian. Finally, it’s impossible from a logistical point of view.”

If passed in its current version, the bill will directly affect English-language publications such as the Kyiv Post, Business Ukraine, Lviv Today, the Odessa Review, What’s On, and Ukrainian Weekly.

“I think it’s potentially dangerous in the sense that it could isolate Ukraine by preventing foreign language media coverage within the country,” said Peter Dickinson, the publisher of Business Ukraine magazine.