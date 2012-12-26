Mykhailo Fomenko, 64, was
given a one-year contract with a possible second-year extension following the federation’s much
anticipated executive board meeting today.

A product of the Soviet football school,
Fomenko was capped 24 times for the USSR, and was an integral part of Dynamo
Kyiv’s achievements in the 1970s at the club level, which included hoisting the 1975 Winners Cup and Super Cup. Starting in 1979 he went on to coach
numerous Ukrainian clubs, most notably Metalist Kharkiv, returning the team to
the European qualifications in the early 2000s.

could be interesting for you:

Ukraine’s former coach Oleg
Blokhin resigned in late September after failing to lead the co-hosts out of
the group stages at Euro 2012 and accepting the job of head coach at Dynamo
Kyiv.

Ukraine had earlier approached Englishman Redknapp and Swede Eriksson with similar offers. Redknapp opted instead to take over as coach of Queens Park Rangers,while negotiations
with Eriksson didn’t bear fruit. Shevchenko had also declined, citing the timeliness of the offer and his own inexperience, following an unsuccessful bid for parliament in October.

Kyiv Post editor Mark Rachkevych can be reached at [email protected].

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
RELATED ARTICLES
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 08:18
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
Dec. 9, 13:21
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback Ukraine
Nov. 21, 08:42
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Klimkin: Russia trying to force renegotiation of Minsk deals
Next » Yanukovych appoints new Cabinet of Ministers