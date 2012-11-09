Thus, according to the Central Election Commission, Party of Regions will get a total of 187 seats in the new parliament, Batkivshchyna – 102, independent candidates – 44, UDAR – 40, Svoboda – 38, Communist Party – 32, others – 7.
If these figures hold, in the new parliament Party of Regions and communists could make a pro-presidential majority composed of their lawmakers together with the majority of independent and other candidates who are expected to side with them. Ukraine’s parliament has 450 seats.
Below are results of the leading parties that pass the 5 percent threshold on the party list as shown on the CEC’s website. Figures are from the Central Election Commission, after 100.00 percent of protocols were tabulated in the party list vote.
|Party
|Percentage of votes
|Number of votes
|Party of Regions
|30.00
|6 116 815
|Batkivshchyna
|25.54
|5 208 402
|UDAR
|13.96
|2 847 939
|Communist Party
|13.18
|2 687 246
|Svoboda
|10.44
|2 129 906
Results of the leading candidates in the single-mandate districts. Figures are from the Central Election Commission. Results are based on 100.00 percent of votes counted.
|
Number of the district (region)
|
Name of the leading candidate in the district
|
Party affiliation
|
Percentage of votes counted
|
1 (Crimea)
|Dzoz Vitalina
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
2 (Crimea)
|Lev Myrymsky
|Soyuz Party
|100.00
|
3 (Crimea)
|Olena Neteska
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
4 (Crimea)
|Oleh Paraskiv
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
5 (Crimea)
|Valentyna Lyutikova
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
6 (Crimea)
|Yulia Lyovochkiva
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
7 (Crimea)
|Serhiy Brayko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
8 (Crimea)
|Borys Deych
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
9 (Crimea)
|Oleksandr Nechayev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
10(Crimea)
|Hryhoriy Hruba
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
11(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Oleksandr Dombrovsky
|
Independent
|100.00
|
12(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Petro Poroshenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
13(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Mykola Katerynchuk
|Batkivchshyna
|100.00
|
14(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Viktor Zharebniuk
|Independent
|100.00
|
15(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Mykola Dzhyha
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
16(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Oksana Kaletnyk
|Independent
|100.00
|
17(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Hryhoriy Zabolotny
|Independent
|100.00
|
18(Vinnytsia Oblast)
|Hrihoriy Kaletnik
|Independent
|100.00
|
19 (Volyn Oblast)
|Yevhen Melnyk
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
20 (Volyn Oblast)
|Serhiy Martyniak
|Independent
|100.00
|
21 (Volyn Oblast)
|Stepan Ivakhiv
|Independent
|100.00
|
22 (Volyn Oblast)
|Ihor Palytsia
|Independent
|100.00
|
23 (Volyn Oblast)
|Ihor Yeremeyev
|Independent
|100.00
|
24 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Yakiv Bezbakh
|Independent
|100.00
|
25 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Ihor Tsyrkin
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
26 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Ivan Stupak
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
27 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Momot
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
28 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Yevheniy Morozenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
29 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Viktor Butkivsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
30 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Kostyantyn Huzenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
31 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Kostyantyn Pavlov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
32 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Yuriy Liubonenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
33 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
|Vyacheslav Zadorozhniy
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
34 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Serhiy Hlazunov
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
35 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Andriy Shypko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
36 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Artur Martovytsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
37 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Dmytro Shpenov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
38 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Mykola Soloshenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
39 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Yuriy Samoylenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
40 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)
|Oleh Tsariov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
41 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Bobkov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
42 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Tetyana Bakhteyeva
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
43 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Valentyn Landyk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
44 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Mykola Levchenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
45 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Yukhym Zvyahilsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
46 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Serhiy Klyuyev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
47 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Oleksiy Azarov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
48 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Yuriy Boyarsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
49 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Denys Omelianovych
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
50 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Leonid Baysarov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
51 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Anatoliy Honcharov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
52 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Ihor Shkirya
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
53 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Leonid Lytvynov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
54 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Vladyslav Lukyanov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
55 (Donetsk Oblast)
|Valeriy Omelchenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
56 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Vitaliy Bort
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
57 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Serhiy Matviyenkov
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
58 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Oleksiy Bilyy
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
59 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Oleksandr Vasylyev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
60 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Oleksandr Ryzhenkov
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
61 (Donetsk Oblast)
|
Andriy Ponomariov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
62 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Hennadiy Zubko
|
Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
63 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Anzhelika Labunska
|Independent
|100.00
|
64 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Volodymyr Pekhov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
65 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Volodymyr Lytvyn
|
People’s Party of Ukraine
|100.00
|
66 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Vitaliy Zhuravsky
|
Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
67 (Zhytomyr Oblast)
|
Viktor Rozvadovsky
|
Independent
|100.00
|
68 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Vasyl Kovach
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
69 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Viktor Baloha
|United Center party
|100.00
|
70 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Mykhaylo Lanyo
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
71 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Pavlo Baloha
|United Center party
|
100.00
|
72 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Vasyl Petiovka
|United Center party
|100.00
|
73 (Zakarpattya Oblast)
|Ivan Bushko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
74 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Yaroslav Sukhy
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
75 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Serhiy Kaltsev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
76 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Yevhen Kartashov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
77 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Vyacheslav Bohuslayev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
78 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Oleksandr Ponomaryov
|Idependent
|100.00
|
79 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Volodymyr Bandurov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
80 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Yevhen Balytsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
81 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Artem Pshonka
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
82 (Zaporizhya Oblast)
|Oleksandr Dudka
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
83 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Sych
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
84 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Volodymyr Kupchak
|Batkivshchyna
|
100.00
|
85 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Olha Sikora
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
86 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Anatoliy Dyriv
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
87 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Yuriy Derevyanko
|Independent
|100.00
|
88 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Doniy
|Independent
|100.00
|
89 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)
|Vasyl Hladiy
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
90 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Vitaliy Chudnovsky
|Independent
|100.00
|
91 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Ruslan Solvar
|UDAR
|100.00
|
92 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Serhiy Katsuba
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
93 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Oleksandr Onyshchenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
94 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Tetiana Zasukha
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
95 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Vyacheslav Kutovy
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
96 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Yaroslav Moskalenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
97 (Kyiv Oblast)
|
Pavlo Rizanenko
|
UDAR
|
100.00
|
98 (Kyiv Oblast)
|Serhiy Mishchenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
99 (Kirovohrad Oblast)
|Andriy Tabalov
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
100 (Kirovohrad Oblast)
|Stanislav Berezkin
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
101 (Kirovohrad Oblast)
|Vitaliy Hrushevsky
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
102 (Kirovohrad Oblast)
|Oleksandr Yedin
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
103 (Kirovohrad Oblast)
|Serhiy Kuzmenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
104 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Volodymyr Struk
|Independent
|100.00
|
105 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Serhiy Horokhov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
106 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Oleksiy Kunchenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
107 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Serhiy Dunayev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
108 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Valeriy Moshensky
|Independent
|100.00
|
109 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Volodymyr Medianyk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
110 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Volodymyr Chub
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
111 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Koval
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
112 (Luhansk Oblast)
|Yuliy Ioffe
|
Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
113 (Luhansk Oblast)
|
Viktor Tykhonov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
114 (Luhansk Oblast)
|
Volodymyr Demishkan
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
115 (Lviv Oblast)
|Mykhaylo Khmil
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
116 (Lviv Oblast)
|Iryna Farion
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
117 (Lviv Oblast)
|Ihor Vasiunyk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
118 (Lviv Oblast)
|Yuriy Mykhalchyshyn
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
119 (Lviv Oblast)
|Iryna Sekh
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
120 (Lviv Oblast)
|Yaroslav Dubnevych
|Independent
|100.00
|
121 (Lviv Oblast)
|Roman Ilyk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
122 (Lviv Oblast)
|Vasyl Pazyniak
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
123 (Lviv Oblast)
|Lidia Koteliak
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
124 (Lviv Oblast)
|Stepan Kurpil
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
125 (Lviv Oblast)
|Andriy Tyahnybok
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
126 (Lviv Oblast)
|Oleh Kanivets
|Batkivshchyna
|
100.00
|
127 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Volodymyr Nakonechny
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
128 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Artem Ilyuk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
129 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Mykola Zhuk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
130 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Ihor Brychenko
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
131 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Yuriy Herzhov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
132 (Mykolayiv Oblast)
|Vitaliy Travyanko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
133 (Odesa Oblast)
|Ihor Markov
|Independent
|100.00
|
134 (Odesa Oblast)
|Serhiy Hrynyvetsky
|People’s Party of Ukraine
|100.00
|
135 (Odesa Oblast)
|Serhiy Kivalov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
136 (Odesa Oblast)
|Hennadiy Trukhanov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
137 (Odesa Oblast)
|Leonid Klimov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
138 (Odesa Oblast)
|Ivan Fursin
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
139 (Odesa Oblast)
|Oleksandr Presman
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
140 (Odesa Oblast)
|Davyd Zhvania
|Independent
|100.00
|
141 (Odesa Oblast)
|Vitaliy Barvinenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
142 (Odesa Oblast)
|Anton Kisse
|Independent
|100.00
|
143 (Odesa Oblast)
|Yuriy Kruk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
144 (Poltava Oblast)
|Serhiy Kaplin
|UDAR
|100.00
|
145 (Poltava Oblast)
|Yuriy Bublyk
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
146 (Poltava Oblast)
|Yuriy Shapovalov
|Independent
|100.00
|
147 (Poltava Oblast)
|Oleh Kulinich
|Independent
|100.00
|
148 (Poltava Oblast)
|Volodymyr Pylypenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
149 (Poltava Oblast)
|Oleksiy Leliuk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
150 (Poltava Oblast)
|Kostyantyn Zhevaho
|Independent
|100.00
|
151 (Poltava Oblast)
|Taras Kutovy
|UDAR
|100.00
|
152 (Rivne Oblast)
|
Oleh Osukhovsky
|
Svoboda
|100.00
|
153 (Rivne Oblast)
|
Yuriy Vozniuk
|
Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
154 (Rivne Oblast)
|
Valentyn Koroliuk
|
Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
155 (Rivne Oblast)
|
Mykola Soroka
|
Party of Regions
|100.00
|
156 (Rivne Oblast)
|
Mykola Kucheruk
|
Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
157 (Sumy Oblast)
|Oleh Medunytsia
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
158 (Sumy Oblast)
|Oleksandr Volkov
|Independent
|100.00
|
159 (Sumy Oblast)
|Andriy Derkach
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
160 (Sumy Oblast)
|Ihor Molotok
|Idependent
|100.00
|
161 (Sumy Oblast)
|Volodymyr Shulha
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
162 (Sumy Oblast)
|Iryna Kupreychyk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
163 (Ternopil Oblast)
|Oleksiy Kayda
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
164 (Ternopil Oblast)
|Mykhaylo Holovko
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
165 (Ternopil Oblast)
|Volodymyr Boyko
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
166 (Ternopil Oblast)
|Mykhaylo Apostol
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
167 (Ternopil Oblast)
|Ivan Stoyko
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
168 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Valeriy Pysarenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
169 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Iryna Berezhna
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
170 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Dmytro Svyatash
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
171 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Iryna Horina
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
172 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Volodymyr Mysyk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
173 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Anatoliy Denysenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
174 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Oleksandr Feldman
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
175 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Volodymyr Katsuba
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
176 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Dmytro Shentsev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
177 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Viktor Ostapchuk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
178 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Dmytro Dobkin
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
179 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Anatoliy Hirshveld
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
180 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Oleksandr Bilovol
|Party of Regions
|
100.00
|
181 (Kharkiv Oblast)
|Yevheniy Murayev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
182 (Kherson Oblast)
|Volodymyr Saldo
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
183 (Kherson Oblast)
|Andriy Putilov
|UDAR
|100.00
|
184 (Kherson Oblast)
|Mykola Dmytruk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
185 (Kherson Oblast)
|Mykhailo Opanashchenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
186 (Kherson Oblast)
|Fedir Nehoy
|Independent
|100.00
|
187 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Oleh Lukashuk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
188 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Serhiy Labaziuk
|Independent
|100.00
|
189 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Ihor Sabiy
|Svoboda
|100.00
|
190 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Serhiy Buriak
|Independent
|100.00
|
191 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Viktor Bondar
|Independent
|100.00
|
192 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Oleksandr Hereha
|Independent
|100.00
|
193 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)
|Volodymyr Melnychenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
194 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Mykola Bulatetsky
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
195 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Volodymyr Zubyk
|Independent
|100.00
|
196 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Hennadiy Bobov
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
197 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Bohdan Hubsky
|Independent
|
100.00
|
198 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Viktor Tymoshenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
199 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Valentyn Nychyporenko
|Independent
|
100.00
|
200 (Cherkasy Oblast)
|Anton Yatsenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
201 (Chernivtsi Oblast)
|Mykola Fedoruk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|202 (Chernivtsi Oblast)
|Oleksandr Fyshchuk
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
203 (Chernivtsi Oblast)
|Hennadiy Fedoriak
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
204 (Chernivtsi Oblast)
|Artem Semenyuk
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
205 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Valeriy Dubil
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
206 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Vladyslav Atroshenko
|Independent
|100.00
|
207 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Ihor Rybakov
|Independent
|100.00
|
208 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Oleh Lyashko
|Oleh Lyashko’s Radical Party
|100.00
|
209 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Ivan Kurovsky
|Independent
|100.00
|
210 (Chernihiv Oblast)
|Mykola Rudkovsky
|Independent
|100.00
|
211 (Kyiv city)
|Serhiy Teriokhin
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
212 (Kyiv city)
|Vitaliy Yarema
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
213 (Kyiv city)
|Volodymyr Yavorivsky
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
214 (Kyiv city)
|Viktor Chumak
|UDAR
|100.00
|
215 (Kyiv city)
|Andriy Illyenko
|Svoboda
|
100.00
|
216 (Kyiv city)
|Kseniya Lyapina
|Bakivshchyna
|100.00
|
217 (Kyiv city)
|Oleksandr Bryhynets
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
218 (Kyiv city)
|Volodymyr Aryev
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
219 (Kyiv city)
|Volodymyr Bondarenko
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
220 (Kyiv city)
|Oleksandr Chornovolenko
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
221 (Kyiv city)
|Leonid Yemets
|Batkivshchyna
|100.00
|
222 (Kyiv city)
|Dmytro Andriyevsky
|Batkivshchyna
|
100.00
|
223 (Kyiv city)
|Viktor Pylypyshyn
|Independent
|100.00
|
224 (Sevastopol city)
|Pavlo Lebedev
|Party of Regions
|100.00
|
225 (Sevastopol city)
|Vadym Kolesnichenko
|Party of Regions
|100.00
Kyiv Post staff writer Yuriy Onyshkiv can be reached at [email protected]
