Thus, according to the Central Election Commission, Party of Regions will get a total of 187 seats in the new parliament, Batkivshchyna – 102, independent candidates – 44, UDAR – 40, Svoboda – 38, Communist Party – 32, others – 7.

This is the preliminary distribution of seats in the parliament among parties based on more than 99 percent of the votes tabulated as of Nov. 5.

If these figures hold, in the new parliament Party of Regions and communists could make a pro-presidential majority composed of their lawmakers together with the majority of independent and other candidates who are expected to side with them. Ukraine’s parliament has 450 seats.

Below are results of the leading parties that pass the 5 percent threshold on the party list as shown on the CEC’s website. Figures are from the Central Election Commission, after 100.00 percent of protocols were tabulated in the party list vote.

Party Percentage of votes

Number of votes

Party of Regions 30.00 6 116 815 Batkivshchyna 25.54 5 208 402 UDAR 13.96 2 847 939 Communist Party 13.18 2 687 246 Svoboda 10.44 2 129 906

Results of the leading candidates in the single-mandate districts. Figures are from the Central Election Commission. Results are based on 100.00 percent of votes counted.

Number of the district (region)

Name of the leading candidate in the district

Party affiliation Percentage of votes counted 1 (Crimea) Dzoz Vitalina Party of Regions 100.00 2 (Crimea) Lev Myrymsky Soyuz Party 100.00 3 (Crimea) Olena Neteska Party of Regions 100.00 4 (Crimea) Oleh Paraskiv Party of Regions 100.00 5 (Crimea) Valentyna Lyutikova Party of Regions 100.00 6 (Crimea) Yulia Lyovochkiva Party of Regions 100.00 7 (Crimea) Serhiy Brayko Party of Regions 100.00 8 (Crimea) Borys Deych Party of Regions 100.00 9 (Crimea) Oleksandr Nechayev Party of Regions 100.00 10(Crimea) Hryhoriy Hruba Party of Regions 100.00 11(Vinnytsia Oblast) Oleksandr Dombrovsky

Independent 100.00 12(Vinnytsia Oblast) Petro Poroshenko Independent 100.00 13(Vinnytsia Oblast) Mykola Katerynchuk Batkivchshyna 100.00 14(Vinnytsia Oblast) Viktor Zharebniuk

Independent 100.00 15(Vinnytsia Oblast) Mykola Dzhyha Party of Regions

100.00 16(Vinnytsia Oblast) Oksana Kaletnyk Independent 100.00 17(Vinnytsia Oblast) Hryhoriy Zabolotny

Independent 100.00 18(Vinnytsia Oblast) Hrihoriy Kaletnik Independent 100.00 19 (Volyn Oblast) Yevhen Melnyk

Svoboda 100.00

20 (Volyn Oblast) Serhiy Martyniak Independent

100.00 21 (Volyn Oblast) Stepan Ivakhiv

Independent 100.00 22 (Volyn Oblast) Ihor Palytsia Independent 100.00 23 (Volyn Oblast) Ihor Yeremeyev Independent 100.00 24 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Yakiv Bezbakh

Independent

100.00 25 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Ihor Tsyrkin Party of Regions 100.00 26 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Ivan Stupak Party of Regions 100.00 27 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Oleksandr Momot Party of Regions 100.00 28 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Yevheniy Morozenko Party of Regions 100.00 29 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Viktor Butkivsky Party of Regions 100.00 30 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Kostyantyn Huzenko Party of Regions 100.00 31 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Kostyantyn Pavlov Party of Regions 100.00 32 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Yuriy Liubonenko Party of Regions 100.00 33 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Vyacheslav Zadorozhniy Party of Regions 100.00 34 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Serhiy Hlazunov Party of Regions

100.00

35 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Andriy Shypko Party of Regions 100.00 36 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Artur Martovytsky Party of Regions 100.00 37 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Dmytro Shpenov Party of Regions 100.00 38 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Mykola Soloshenko Party of Regions 100.00 39 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Yuriy Samoylenko Party of Regions 100.00 40 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast) Oleh Tsariov Party of Regions 100.00 41 (Donetsk Oblast) Oleksandr Bobkov Party of Regions 100.00 42 (Donetsk Oblast) Tetyana Bakhteyeva Party of Regions 100.00 43 (Donetsk Oblast) Valentyn Landyk Party of Regions 100.00 44 (Donetsk Oblast) Mykola Levchenko Party of Regions 100.00 45 (Donetsk Oblast) Yukhym Zvyahilsky Party of Regions 100.00 46 (Donetsk Oblast) Serhiy Klyuyev Party of Regions 100.00 47 (Donetsk Oblast) Oleksiy Azarov Party of Regions 100.00 48 (Donetsk Oblast) Yuriy Boyarsky Party of Regions 100.00 49 (Donetsk Oblast) Denys Omelianovych Party of Regions

100.00 50 (Donetsk Oblast) Leonid Baysarov Party of Regions 100.00 51 (Donetsk Oblast) Anatoliy Honcharov Party of Regions 100.00 52 (Donetsk Oblast) Ihor Shkirya

Party of Regions 100.00 53 (Donetsk Oblast) Leonid Lytvynov Party of Regions 100.00 54 (Donetsk Oblast) Vladyslav Lukyanov Party of Regions 100.00 55 (Donetsk Oblast) Valeriy Omelchenko Party of Regions 100.00 56 (Donetsk Oblast) Vitaliy Bort Party of Regions 100.00 57 (Donetsk Oblast) Serhiy Matviyenkov Party of Regions 100.00 58 (Donetsk Oblast) Oleksiy Bilyy Party of Regions 100.00 59 (Donetsk Oblast) Oleksandr Vasylyev Party of Regions 100.00 60 (Donetsk Oblast) Oleksandr Ryzhenkov

Party of Regions 100.00 61 (Donetsk Oblast) Andriy Ponomariov Party of Regions 100.00 62 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Hennadiy Zubko

Batkivshchyna

100.00 63 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Anzhelika Labunska Independent 100.00 64 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Volodymyr Pekhov Party of Regions 100.00 65 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Volodymyr Lytvyn

People’s Party of Ukraine

100.00 66 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Vitaliy Zhuravsky

Party of Regions

100.00 67 (Zhytomyr Oblast) Viktor Rozvadovsky

Independent

100.00 68 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Vasyl Kovach Party of Regions 100.00 69 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Viktor Baloha United Center party 100.00 70 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Mykhaylo Lanyo Party of Regions 100.00 71 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Pavlo Baloha

United Center party



100.00 72 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Vasyl Petiovka United Center party 100.00 73 (Zakarpattya Oblast) Ivan Bushko Party of Regions 100.00 74 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Yaroslav Sukhy Party of Regions 100.00 75 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Serhiy Kaltsev Party of Regions 100.00 76 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Yevhen Kartashov Party of Regions 100.00 77 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Vyacheslav Bohuslayev Party of Regions 100.00 78 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Oleksandr Ponomaryov Idependent 100.00 79 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Volodymyr Bandurov Party of Regions 100.00 80 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Yevhen Balytsky Party of Regions 100.00 81 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Artem Pshonka Party of Regions 100.00 82 (Zaporizhya Oblast) Oleksandr Dudka Party of Regions 100.00 83 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Oleksandr Sych Svoboda 100.00 84 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Volodymyr Kupchak Batkivshchyna

100.00 85 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Olha Sikora Batkivshchyna 100.00 86 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Anatoliy Dyriv Batkivshchyna 100.00 87 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Yuriy Derevyanko

Independent 100.00 88 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Oleksandr Doniy Independent 100.00 89 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) Vasyl Hladiy Batkivshchyna 100.00 90 (Kyiv Oblast) Vitaliy Chudnovsky Independent 100.00 91 (Kyiv Oblast) Ruslan Solvar

UDAR

100.00 92 (Kyiv Oblast) Serhiy Katsuba Party of Regions 100.00 93 (Kyiv Oblast) Oleksandr Onyshchenko Party of Regions 100.00 94 (Kyiv Oblast) Tetiana Zasukha

Party of Regions 100.00 95 (Kyiv Oblast) Vyacheslav Kutovy

Batkivshchyna

100.00 96 (Kyiv Oblast) Yaroslav Moskalenko Party of Regions 100.00 97 (Kyiv Oblast) Pavlo Rizanenko

UDAR 100.00 98 (Kyiv Oblast) Serhiy Mishchenko

Independent 100.00 99 (Kirovohrad Oblast) Andriy Tabalov Batkivshchyna

100.00 100 (Kirovohrad Oblast) Stanislav Berezkin Party of Regions 100.00 101 (Kirovohrad Oblast) Vitaliy Hrushevsky Party of Regions 100.00 102 (Kirovohrad Oblast) Oleksandr Yedin Party of Regions 100.00 103 (Kirovohrad Oblast) Serhiy Kuzmenko Party of Regions 100.00 104 (Luhansk Oblast) Volodymyr Struk Independent 100.00 105 (Luhansk Oblast) Serhiy Horokhov Party of Regions 100.00 106 (Luhansk Oblast) Oleksiy Kunchenko Party of Regions 100.00 107 (Luhansk Oblast) Serhiy Dunayev

Party of Regions 100.00 108 (Luhansk Oblast) Valeriy Moshensky

Independent

100.00 109 (Luhansk Oblast) Volodymyr Medianyk Party of Regions 100.00 110 (Luhansk Oblast) Volodymyr Chub Party of Regions 100.00 111 (Luhansk Oblast) Oleksandr Koval Party of Regions 100.00 112 (Luhansk Oblast) Yuliy Ioffe

Party of Regions

100.00 113 (Luhansk Oblast) Viktor Tykhonov

Party of Regions 100.00 114 (Luhansk Oblast) Volodymyr Demishkan

Party of Regions 100.00 115 (Lviv Oblast) Mykhaylo Khmil

Batkivshchyna 100.00 116 (Lviv Oblast) Iryna Farion Svoboda 100.00 117 (Lviv Oblast) Ihor Vasiunyk Batkivshchyna 100.00 118 (Lviv Oblast) Yuriy Mykhalchyshyn

Svoboda 100.00 119 (Lviv Oblast) Iryna Sekh Svoboda 100.00 120 (Lviv Oblast) Yaroslav Dubnevych Independent 100.00 121 (Lviv Oblast) Roman Ilyk Batkivshchyna 100.00 122 (Lviv Oblast) Vasyl Pazyniak

Batkivshchyna 100.00 123 (Lviv Oblast) Lidia Koteliak

Batkivshchyna 100.00 124 (Lviv Oblast) Stepan Kurpil Batkivshchyna 100.00 125 (Lviv Oblast) Andriy Tyahnybok Svoboda 100.00 126 (Lviv Oblast) Oleh Kanivets Batkivshchyna

100.00 127 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Volodymyr Nakonechny Party of Regions 100.00 128 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Artem Ilyuk Party of Regions 100.00 129 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Mykola Zhuk

Party of Regions 100.00 130 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Ihor Brychenko Batkivshchyna 100.00 131 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Yuriy Herzhov Party of Regions 100.00 132 (Mykolayiv Oblast) Vitaliy Travyanko

Party of Regions 100.00 133 (Odesa Oblast) Ihor Markov

Independent 100.00 134 (Odesa Oblast) Serhiy Hrynyvetsky People’s Party of Ukraine 100.00 135 (Odesa Oblast) Serhiy Kivalov Party of Regions 100.00 136 (Odesa Oblast) Hennadiy Trukhanov Party of Regions 100.00 137 (Odesa Oblast) Leonid Klimov Party of Regions 100.00 138 (Odesa Oblast) Ivan Fursin Party of Regions 100.00 139 (Odesa Oblast) Oleksandr Presman Party of Regions 100.00 140 (Odesa Oblast) Davyd Zhvania Independent 100.00 141 (Odesa Oblast) Vitaliy Barvinenko Party of Regions 100.00 142 (Odesa Oblast) Anton Kisse Independent 100.00 143 (Odesa Oblast) Yuriy Kruk Party of Regions 100.00 144 (Poltava Oblast) Serhiy Kaplin UDAR 100.00 145 (Poltava Oblast) Yuriy Bublyk Svoboda 100.00 146 (Poltava Oblast) Yuriy Shapovalov Independent 100.00 147 (Poltava Oblast) Oleh Kulinich Independent 100.00 148 (Poltava Oblast) Volodymyr Pylypenko Independent 100.00 149 (Poltava Oblast) Oleksiy Leliuk Party of Regions 100.00 150 (Poltava Oblast) Kostyantyn Zhevaho Independent 100.00 151 (Poltava Oblast) Taras Kutovy UDAR 100.00 152 (Rivne Oblast) Oleh Osukhovsky

Svoboda

100.00 153 (Rivne Oblast) Yuriy Vozniuk

Batkivshchyna

100.00 154 (Rivne Oblast) Valentyn Koroliuk

Batkivshchyna 100.00 155 (Rivne Oblast) Mykola Soroka

Party of Regions

100.00 156 (Rivne Oblast) Mykola Kucheruk

Batkivshchyna 100.00 157 (Sumy Oblast) Oleh Medunytsia Batkivshchyna 100.00 158 (Sumy Oblast) Oleksandr Volkov Independent 100.00 159 (Sumy Oblast) Andriy Derkach Party of Regions 100.00 160 (Sumy Oblast) Ihor Molotok Idependent 100.00 161 (Sumy Oblast) Volodymyr Shulha Batkivshchyna 100.00 162 (Sumy Oblast) Iryna Kupreychyk

Batkivshchyna 100.00 163 (Ternopil Oblast) Oleksiy Kayda Svoboda 100.00 164 (Ternopil Oblast) Mykhaylo Holovko Svoboda 100.00 165 (Ternopil Oblast) Volodymyr Boyko Batkivshchyna 100.00 166 (Ternopil Oblast) Mykhaylo Apostol Batkivshchyna 100.00 167 (Ternopil Oblast) Ivan Stoyko Batkivshchyna 100.00 168 (Kharkiv Oblast) Valeriy Pysarenko Party of Regions 100.00 169 (Kharkiv Oblast) Iryna Berezhna Party of Regions 100.00 170 (Kharkiv Oblast) Dmytro Svyatash Party of Regions 100.00 171 (Kharkiv Oblast) Iryna Horina Party of Regions 100.00 172 (Kharkiv Oblast) Volodymyr Mysyk Party of Regions 100.00 173 (Kharkiv Oblast) Anatoliy Denysenko Party of Regions 100.00 174 (Kharkiv Oblast) Oleksandr Feldman Party of Regions 100.00 175 (Kharkiv Oblast) Volodymyr Katsuba Party of Regions 100.00 176 (Kharkiv Oblast) Dmytro Shentsev Party of Regions 100.00 177 (Kharkiv Oblast) Viktor Ostapchuk Party of Regions 100.00 178 (Kharkiv Oblast) Dmytro Dobkin Party of Regions 100.00 179 (Kharkiv Oblast) Anatoliy Hirshveld Party of Regions 100.00 180 (Kharkiv Oblast) Oleksandr Bilovol Party of Regions

100.00

181 (Kharkiv Oblast) Yevheniy Murayev Party of Regions 100.00 182 (Kherson Oblast) Volodymyr Saldo Party of Regions 100.00 183 (Kherson Oblast) Andriy Putilov UDAR 100.00 184 (Kherson Oblast) Mykola Dmytruk Party of Regions

100.00 185 (Kherson Oblast) Mykhailo Opanashchenko Party of Regions 100.00 186 (Kherson Oblast) Fedir Nehoy Independent 100.00 187 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Oleh Lukashuk Batkivshchyna 100.00 188 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Serhiy Labaziuk

Independent 100.00 189 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Ihor Sabiy

Svoboda 100.00 190 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Serhiy Buriak Independent 100.00 191 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Viktor Bondar

Independent 100.00 192 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Oleksandr Hereha Independent 100.00 193 (Khmelnytsk Oblast) Volodymyr Melnychenko Independent 100.00 194 (Cherkasy Oblast) Mykola Bulatetsky Batkivshchyna 100.00 195 (Cherkasy Oblast) Volodymyr Zubyk Independent 100.00 196 (Cherkasy Oblast) Hennadiy Bobov Party of Regions

100.00 197 (Cherkasy Oblast) Bohdan Hubsky

Independent

100.00 198 (Cherkasy Oblast) Viktor Tymoshenko Independent 100.00 199 (Cherkasy Oblast) Valentyn Nychyporenko Independent

100.00 200 (Cherkasy Oblast) Anton Yatsenko Party of Regions

100.00 201 (Chernivtsi Oblast) Mykola Fedoruk

Batkivshchyna 100.00 202 (Chernivtsi Oblast) Oleksandr Fyshchuk

Batkivshchyna 100.00 203 (Chernivtsi Oblast) Hennadiy Fedoriak Party of Regions 100.00 204 (Chernivtsi Oblast) Artem Semenyuk Party of Regions 100.00 205 (Chernihiv Oblast) Valeriy Dubil Batkivshchyna 100.00 206 (Chernihiv Oblast) Vladyslav Atroshenko Independent 100.00 207 (Chernihiv Oblast) Ihor Rybakov Independent 100.00 208 (Chernihiv Oblast) Oleh Lyashko Oleh Lyashko’s Radical Party 100.00 209 (Chernihiv Oblast) Ivan Kurovsky Independent 100.00 210 (Chernihiv Oblast) Mykola Rudkovsky Independent 100.00 211 (Kyiv city) Serhiy Teriokhin

Batkivshchyna 100.00 212 (Kyiv city) Vitaliy Yarema Batkivshchyna 100.00 213 (Kyiv city) Volodymyr Yavorivsky Batkivshchyna 100.00 214 (Kyiv city) Viktor Chumak

UDAR

100.00 215 (Kyiv city) Andriy Illyenko

Svoboda

100.00 216 (Kyiv city) Kseniya Lyapina

Bakivshchyna

100.00 217 (Kyiv city) Oleksandr Bryhynets Batkivshchyna 100.00 218 (Kyiv city) Volodymyr Aryev Batkivshchyna 100.00 219 (Kyiv city) Volodymyr Bondarenko Batkivshchyna 100.00 220 (Kyiv city) Oleksandr Chornovolenko Batkivshchyna 100.00 221 (Kyiv city) Leonid Yemets Batkivshchyna 100.00 222 (Kyiv city) Dmytro Andriyevsky Batkivshchyna

100.00 223 (Kyiv city) Viktor Pylypyshyn

Independent 100.00 224 (Sevastopol city) Pavlo Lebedev Party of Regions 100.00 225 (Sevastopol city) Vadym Kolesnichenko Party of Regions 100.00

