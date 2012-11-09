Thus, according to the Central Election Commission, Party of Regions will get a total of 187 seats in the new parliament, Batkivshchyna – 102, independent candidates – 44, UDAR – 40, Svoboda – 38, Communist Party – 32, others – 7.

This is the preliminary distribution of seats in the parliament among parties based on more than 99 percent of the votes tabulated as of Nov. 5.

If these figures hold, in the new parliament Party of Regions and communists could make a pro-presidential majority composed of their lawmakers together with the majority of independent and other candidates who are expected to side with them. Ukraine’s parliament has 450 seats.

Below are results of the leading parties that pass the 5 percent threshold on the party list as shown on the CEC’s website. Figures are from the Central Election Commission, after 100.00 percent of protocols were tabulated in the party list vote.

Party Percentage of votes
 Number of votes
Party of Regions 30.00 6 116 815
Batkivshchyna 25.54 5 208 402
UDAR 13.96 2 847 939
Communist Party 13.18 2 687 246
Svoboda 10.44 2 129 906

Results of the leading candidates in the single-mandate districts. Figures are from the Central Election Commission. Results are based on 100.00 percent of votes counted.

Number of the district (region)

Name of the leading candidate in the district

Party affiliation

Percentage of votes counted

1 (Crimea)

 Dzoz Vitalina

 Party of Regions

 100.00

2 (Crimea)

 Lev Myrymsky

 Soyuz Party

 100.00

3 (Crimea)

 Olena Neteska

 Party of Regions

 100.00

4 (Crimea)

 Oleh Paraskiv

 Party of Regions

 100.00

5 (Crimea)

 Valentyna Lyutikova

 Party of Regions

 100.00

6 (Crimea)

 Yulia Lyovochkiva

 Party of Regions

 100.00

7 (Crimea)

 Serhiy Brayko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

8 (Crimea)

 Borys Deych

 Party of Regions

 100.00

9 (Crimea)

 Oleksandr Nechayev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

10(Crimea)

 Hryhoriy Hruba

 Party of Regions

 100.00

11(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Oleksandr Dombrovsky

Independent

 100.00

12(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Petro Poroshenko

 Independent

 100.00

13(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Mykola Katerynchuk

 Batkivchshyna

 100.00

14(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Viktor Zharebniuk
 Independent 100.00

15(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Mykola Dzhyha

 Party of Regions
 100.00

16(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Oksana Kaletnyk

 Independent

 100.00

17(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Hryhoriy Zabolotny
 Independent

 100.00

18(Vinnytsia Oblast)

 Hrihoriy Kaletnik

 Independent

 100.00

19 (Volyn Oblast)

 Yevhen Melnyk
Svoboda

 100.00

20 (Volyn Oblast)

 Serhiy Martyniak

 Independent
 100.00

21 (Volyn Oblast)

 Stepan Ivakhiv
 Independent 100.00

22 (Volyn Oblast)

 Ihor Palytsia

 Independent

 100.00

23 (Volyn Oblast)

 Ihor Yeremeyev

 Independent

 100.00

24 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Yakiv Bezbakh
 Independent
 100.00

25 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Ihor Tsyrkin

 Party of Regions

 100.00

26 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

Ivan Stupak

 Party of Regions

 100.00

27 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Momot

 Party of Regions

 100.00

28 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Yevheniy Morozenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

29 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Viktor Butkivsky

 Party of Regions

 100.00

30 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Kostyantyn Huzenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

31 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Kostyantyn Pavlov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

32 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Yuriy Liubonenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

33 (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

 Vyacheslav Zadorozhniy

 Party of Regions

 100.00

34 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Serhiy Hlazunov

 Party of Regions
100.00

35 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Andriy Shypko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

36 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Artur Martovytsky

 Party of Regions 100.00

37 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Dmytro Shpenov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

38 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Mykola Soloshenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

39 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Yuriy Samoylenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

40 (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)

 Oleh Tsariov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

41 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Bobkov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

42 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Tetyana Bakhteyeva

 Party of Regions

100.00

43 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Valentyn Landyk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

44 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Mykola Levchenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

45 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Yukhym Zvyahilsky

 Party of Regions

 100.00

46 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Serhiy Klyuyev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

47 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Oleksiy Azarov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

48 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Yuriy Boyarsky

 Party of Regions

 100.00

49 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Denys Omelianovych

 Party of Regions
100.00

50 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Leonid Baysarov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

51 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Anatoliy Honcharov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

52 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Ihor Shkirya
 Party of Regions

 100.00

53 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Leonid Lytvynov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

54 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Vladyslav Lukyanov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

55 (Donetsk Oblast)

 Valeriy Omelchenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

56 (Donetsk Oblast)

Vitaliy Bort

 Party of Regions

 100.00

57 (Donetsk Oblast)

Serhiy Matviyenkov

 Party of Regions

100.00

58 (Donetsk Oblast)

Oleksiy Bilyy

 Party of Regions

100.00

59 (Donetsk Oblast)

Oleksandr Vasylyev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

60 (Donetsk Oblast)

Oleksandr Ryzhenkov

 Party of Regions

100.00

61 (Donetsk Oblast)

Andriy Ponomariov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

62 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Hennadiy Zubko
Batkivshchyna
 100.00

63 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Anzhelika Labunska

 Independent

 100.00

64 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Volodymyr Pekhov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

65 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Volodymyr Lytvyn
People’s Party of Ukraine
 100.00

66 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Vitaliy Zhuravsky
Party of Regions
100.00

67 (Zhytomyr Oblast)

Viktor Rozvadovsky
Independent
 100.00

68 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

 Vasyl Kovach

 Party of Regions

 100.00

69 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

 Viktor Baloha

 United Center party

 100.00

70 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

 Mykhaylo Lanyo

 Party of Regions

 100.00

71 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

Pavlo Baloha
 United Center party
100.00

72 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

 Vasyl Petiovka

 United Center party

 100.00

73 (Zakarpattya Oblast)

 Ivan Bushko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

74 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Yaroslav Sukhy

 Party of Regions

 100.00

75 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Serhiy Kaltsev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

76 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Yevhen Kartashov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

77 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Vyacheslav Bohuslayev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

78 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Oleksandr Ponomaryov

 Idependent

 100.00

79 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Volodymyr Bandurov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

80 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Yevhen Balytsky

 Party of Regions

 100.00

81 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Artem Pshonka

 Party of Regions

 100.00

82 (Zaporizhya Oblast)

 Oleksandr Dudka

 Party of Regions

 100.00

83 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Sych

 Svoboda

 100.00

84 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Volodymyr Kupchak

 Batkivshchyna
100.00

85 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Olha Sikora

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

86 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Anatoliy Dyriv

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

87 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Yuriy Derevyanko
 Independent

 100.00

88 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Doniy

 Independent

 100.00

89 (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast)

 Vasyl Hladiy

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

90 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Vitaliy Chudnovsky

 Independent

 100.00

91 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Ruslan Solvar
 UDAR
 100.00

92 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Serhiy Katsuba

 Party of Regions

 100.00

93 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Oleksandr Onyshchenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

94 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Tetiana Zasukha
 Party of Regions

 100.00

95 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Vyacheslav Kutovy
 Batkivshchyna
 100.00

96 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Yaroslav Moskalenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

97 (Kyiv Oblast)

Pavlo Rizanenko

UDAR

100.00

98 (Kyiv Oblast)

 Serhiy Mishchenko
 Independent

 100.00

99 (Kirovohrad Oblast)

 Andriy Tabalov Batkivshchyna
 100.00

100 (Kirovohrad Oblast)

 Stanislav Berezkin

 Party of Regions

 100.00

101 (Kirovohrad Oblast)

 Vitaliy Hrushevsky

 Party of Regions

 100.00

102 (Kirovohrad Oblast)

 Oleksandr Yedin

 Party of Regions

 100.00

103 (Kirovohrad Oblast)

 Serhiy Kuzmenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

104 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Volodymyr Struk

 Independent

 100.00

105 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Serhiy Horokhov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

106 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Oleksiy Kunchenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

107 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Serhiy Dunayev
 Party of Regions

 100.00

108 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Valeriy Moshensky
 Independent
 100.00

109 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Volodymyr Medianyk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

110 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Volodymyr Chub

 Party of Regions

 100.00

111 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Koval

 Party of Regions

 100.00

112 (Luhansk Oblast)

 Yuliy Ioffe

Party of Regions

100.00

113 (Luhansk Oblast)

Viktor Tykhonov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

114 (Luhansk Oblast)

Volodymyr Demishkan

 Party of Regions

 100.00

115 (Lviv Oblast)

 Mykhaylo Khmil
 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

116 (Lviv Oblast)

 Iryna Farion

 Svoboda

 100.00

117 (Lviv Oblast)

 Ihor Vasiunyk

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

118 (Lviv Oblast)

 Yuriy Mykhalchyshyn
 Svoboda 100.00

119 (Lviv Oblast)

 Iryna Sekh

 Svoboda

 100.00

120 (Lviv Oblast)

 Yaroslav Dubnevych

 Independent

 100.00

121 (Lviv Oblast)

 Roman Ilyk

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

122 (Lviv Oblast)

 Vasyl Pazyniak
 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

123 (Lviv Oblast)

 Lidia Koteliak
 Batkivshchyna 100.00

124 (Lviv Oblast)

 Stepan Kurpil

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

125 (Lviv Oblast)

 Andriy Tyahnybok

 Svoboda

 100.00

126 (Lviv Oblast)

 Oleh Kanivets

 Batkivshchyna
100.00

127 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Volodymyr Nakonechny

 Party of Regions

 100.00

128 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Artem Ilyuk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

129 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Mykola Zhuk
 Party of Regions

 100.00

130 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Ihor Brychenko

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

131 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Yuriy Herzhov

 Party of Regions 100.00

132 (Mykolayiv Oblast)

 Vitaliy Travyanko
 Party of Regions 100.00

133 (Odesa Oblast)

 Ihor Markov
 Independent 100.00

134 (Odesa Oblast)

 Serhiy Hrynyvetsky

 People’s Party of Ukraine

 100.00

135 (Odesa Oblast)

 Serhiy Kivalov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

136 (Odesa Oblast)

 Hennadiy Trukhanov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

137 (Odesa Oblast)

 Leonid Klimov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

138 (Odesa Oblast)

 Ivan Fursin

 Party of Regions

 100.00

139 (Odesa Oblast)

 Oleksandr Presman

 Party of Regions

 100.00

140 (Odesa Oblast)

 Davyd Zhvania

 Independent

 100.00

141 (Odesa Oblast)

 Vitaliy Barvinenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

142 (Odesa Oblast)

 Anton Kisse

 Independent

 100.00

143 (Odesa Oblast)

 Yuriy Kruk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

144 (Poltava Oblast)

 Serhiy Kaplin

 UDAR

 100.00

145 (Poltava Oblast)

 Yuriy Bublyk

 Svoboda

 100.00

146 (Poltava Oblast)

 Yuriy Shapovalov

 Independent

 100.00

147 (Poltava Oblast)

 Oleh Kulinich

 Independent

 100.00

148 (Poltava Oblast)

 Volodymyr Pylypenko

 Independent

 100.00

149 (Poltava Oblast)

 Oleksiy Leliuk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

150 (Poltava Oblast)

 Kostyantyn Zhevaho

 Independent

 100.00

151 (Poltava Oblast)

 Taras Kutovy

 UDAR

 100.00

152 (Rivne Oblast)

Oleh Osukhovsky

Svoboda

 100.00

153 (Rivne Oblast)

Yuriy Vozniuk

Batkivshchyna

 100.00

154 (Rivne Oblast)

Valentyn Koroliuk

Batkivshchyna

 100.00

155 (Rivne Oblast)

Mykola Soroka

Party of Regions

 100.00

156 (Rivne Oblast)

Mykola Kucheruk

Batkivshchyna

 100.00

157 (Sumy Oblast)

 Oleh Medunytsia

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

158 (Sumy Oblast)

 Oleksandr Volkov

 Independent

 100.00

159 (Sumy Oblast)

 Andriy Derkach

 Party of Regions

 100.00

160 (Sumy Oblast)

 Ihor Molotok

 Idependent

 100.00

161 (Sumy Oblast)

 Volodymyr Shulha

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

162 (Sumy Oblast)

 Iryna Kupreychyk
 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

163 (Ternopil Oblast)

 Oleksiy Kayda

 Svoboda

 100.00

164 (Ternopil Oblast)

 Mykhaylo Holovko

 Svoboda

 100.00

165 (Ternopil Oblast)

 Volodymyr Boyko

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

166 (Ternopil Oblast)

 Mykhaylo Apostol

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

167 (Ternopil Oblast)

 Ivan Stoyko

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

168 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Valeriy Pysarenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

169 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Iryna Berezhna

 Party of Regions

 100.00

170 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Dmytro Svyatash

 Party of Regions

 100.00

171 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Iryna Horina

 Party of Regions

 100.00

172 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Volodymyr Mysyk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

173 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Anatoliy Denysenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

174 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Oleksandr Feldman

 Party of Regions

 100.00

175 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Volodymyr Katsuba

 Party of Regions

 100.00

176 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Dmytro Shentsev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

177 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Viktor Ostapchuk

 Party of Regions

 100.00

178 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Dmytro Dobkin

 Party of Regions

 100.00

179 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Anatoliy Hirshveld

 Party of Regions

 100.00

180 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Oleksandr Bilovol

 Party of Regions
100.00

181 (Kharkiv Oblast)

 Yevheniy Murayev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

182 (Kherson Oblast)

 Volodymyr Saldo

 Party of Regions

 100.00

183 (Kherson Oblast)

 Andriy Putilov

 UDAR

 100.00

184 (Kherson Oblast)

 Mykola Dmytruk Party of Regions
 100.00

185 (Kherson Oblast)

 Mykhailo Opanashchenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

186 (Kherson Oblast)

 Fedir Nehoy

 Independent

 100.00

187 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Oleh Lukashuk

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

188 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Serhiy Labaziuk
 Independent

 100.00

189 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Ihor Sabiy
 Svoboda 100.00

190 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Serhiy Buriak

 Independent

 100.00

191 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Viktor Bondar
 Independent

 100.00

192 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Oleksandr Hereha

 Independent

 100.00

193 (Khmelnytsk Oblast)

 Volodymyr Melnychenko

 Independent

 100.00

194 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Mykola Bulatetsky

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

195 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Volodymyr Zubyk

 Independent

 100.00

196 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Hennadiy Bobov

 Party of Regions

 100.00

197 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Bohdan Hubsky
 Independent
100.00

198 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Viktor Tymoshenko

 Independent

 100.00

199 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Valentyn Nychyporenko

 Independent
100.00

200 (Cherkasy Oblast)

 Anton Yatsenko

 Party of Regions
100.00

201 (Chernivtsi Oblast)

 Mykola Fedoruk
 Batkivshchyna 100.00
202 (Chernivtsi Oblast) Oleksandr Fyshchuk

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

203 (Chernivtsi Oblast)

 Hennadiy Fedoriak

 Party of Regions

100.00

204 (Chernivtsi Oblast)

 Artem Semenyuk

 Party of Regions

100.00

205 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Valeriy Dubil

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

206 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Vladyslav Atroshenko

 Independent

 100.00

207 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Ihor Rybakov

 Independent

 100.00

208 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Oleh Lyashko

 Oleh Lyashko’s Radical Party

 100.00

209 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Ivan Kurovsky

 Independent

 100.00

210 (Chernihiv Oblast)

 Mykola Rudkovsky

 Independent

 100.00

211 (Kyiv city)

 Serhiy Teriokhin
 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

212 (Kyiv city)

 Vitaliy Yarema

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

213 (Kyiv city)

 Volodymyr Yavorivsky

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

214 (Kyiv city)

 Viktor Chumak
 UDAR
 100.00

215 (Kyiv city)

 Andriy Illyenko
 Svoboda
100.00

216 (Kyiv city)

 Kseniya Lyapina
 Bakivshchyna
 100.00

217 (Kyiv city)

 Oleksandr Bryhynets

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

218 (Kyiv city)

 Volodymyr Aryev

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

219 (Kyiv city)

 Volodymyr Bondarenko

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

220 (Kyiv city)

 Oleksandr Chornovolenko

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

221 (Kyiv city)

 Leonid Yemets

 Batkivshchyna

 100.00

222 (Kyiv city)

 Dmytro Andriyevsky

 Batkivshchyna
100.00

223 (Kyiv city)

 Viktor Pylypyshyn
 Independent 100.00

224 (Sevastopol city)

 Pavlo Lebedev

 Party of Regions

 100.00

225 (Sevastopol city)

 Vadym Kolesnichenko

 Party of Regions

 100.00

Kyiv Post staff writer Yuriy Onyshkiv can be reached at [email protected]

