Less

than two months ago, the average protester looked a bit different: he

or she likely hailed from western or central Ukraine, with less

radical demands and would even have been satisfied with the

resignation of the government. Victory then could have come without

the resignation of the president.

Both

portraits were given by Ukrainian

sociologist and political analyst Iryna Bekeshkina during a

presentation of new research conducted by Democratic Initiatives on

the evolution of the EuroMaidan movement. The research was done in

three phases on Dec. 7 and 8 (Maidan-demonstration), Dec. 20 (Maidan-camp) and Feb. 3 (Maidan-sich). The latter focused on

502 protesters who have consistently stayed at the EuroMaidan tent

camp on Independence Square. The studies on Dec. 7,8 and 20 surveyed

1,037 and 515 protesters, respectively.

Oleksandr

Yamchanka is a EuroMaidan

activists and a near spitting image of the study’s typical

protester. Lviv born, he is 33 years old, a doctor and a scientist.

He says he is not going to leave the protests any time soon. In the

beginning, it was enough for him that the government and Yanukovych

resign. But now, he says, he and those on Maidan “want to change

the whole existing system.”

As

EuroMaidan enters its third month, the movement

has changed significantly, the study says, beginning with EuroMaidan

geography, the background of protesters and their age and ending with

protesters’ demands and methods of resistance.

The typical portrait of a protester now is a well-educated male from western Ukraine, ready for radical action. In this file Jan. 19 photo from Hrushevsky Street protesters attack police units during violent clashes that lasted for three days.

According

to the data collected on Feb. 3, 88 percent of EuroMaidan protesters

are men, 56 percent of them are 30 to 54 years old, 43 percent of

them have higher education and another 43 percent have secondary

education or college training.

There

are 27 percent of specialists with higher education and 17 percent of

private entrepreneurs at EuroMaidan. Both of those numbers have

significantly increased since the last study round on Dec. 20, from

22 and 12 percent, respectively.

The

majority of protesters are out-of-towners. More people have come from

western Ukraine: 55 percent compared to 42 during the previous

research round, with 24 percent from central Ukraine and 21 percent

from the east.

According

to the research,

though, the resignation of Yanukovych has become one of two main

EuroMaidan demands, with 85 percent of people calling it one of the

most significant conditions. The other is the release of arrested

protesters, which 85 percent of those surveyed also want.

The

study also shows that 82

percent have decided to stay at EuroMaidan until all the demands are

fulfilled – a significant increase since the second round of the

research on Feb. 3, which found that 63 percent would stay until the

end, and since the first round, when 73 percent said they would stay.

“Nothing

on Earth would make me leave before Yanukovych resigns,” says

33-year-old EuroMaidan protester Kateryna, supporting the research

data. The woman says she is an active participant of the

“Mothers of Maidan” movement and a mother of a 17-year-old

daughter. She refused to give her last name because she feared

repercussions at work.

“I

am asking you not to mention my last name, I know the information

about protesters is being

tracked,” she explains.

Democratic

Initiatives’ analyst Oleksiy Hmelko says that the group’s

experience in round

three of the study shows that people have become much more suspicious

since Dec. 20.

“Many

feared that

the interviewer could be a provocateur, even though our people had

all possible identification papers,” he said.

Bekeshkina

says earlier research rounds showed the opposite situation.

“People

were very

willing to talk, while now… its inhabitants are waiting for an

attack,” she explained.

According

to the sociologist there are three distinctive features of the

current EuroMaidan: it has no vertical power structure; it answers to

no politician and has its own demands; and it is radical.

Peaceful rallies of December were replaced by a grim expectation of attacks, and readiness to take radical actions.

Protesters

do not deny

this.

“This

radicalization of Maidan is a response to no feedback to Maidan’s

peaceful demands, a natural response I would say,” says Yamchanka,

the doctor. “These radicals are people who were peacefully

protesting for two months. If you were knocking on the door for two

months without any response, wouldn’t you finally kick it to open?”

The

study’s results support the radicalization. More than 41 percent of

protesters are ready to take part in the seizure of administrative

buildings now, compared to 13 and 19 percent during the two previous

rounds. At the same time, more than 50 percent are ready to take part

in the creation of independent military units, compared to 15 and 21

percent during the past studies, respectively.

And

Yamchanka says EuroMaidan will continue evolving, “especially if

authorities continue trying to add fuel to the fire,” he said.

Sociologist

Bekeshkina agreed.

“Maidan is not just people or events, Maidan is a living phenomenon

and everyone should understand that,” she said.

Kyiv

Post staff writer Daryna Shevchenko can be reached at

