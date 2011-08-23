During the hoisting of the flag, Ukraine’s national anthem was performed and volleys fired.

Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych was present at the ceremony.

Since the then president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, issued a relevant decree in 2004, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Flag on Aug. 23.

The national flag of Ukraine consists of two equal horizontal stripes of blue and yellow.

It was officially adopted for the first time in 1918 by a short-lived Ukrainian People’s Republic.

At that time the commonly used yellow–blue flag had already turned into blue and yellow and had a trident in the upper left corner.

During the Soviet era, red and later red-blue flags were used as the official flag of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic.

The blue and yellow flag was officially restored in 1992 following Ukrainian independence.

