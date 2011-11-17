A total of 366 MPs on Thursday voted for the law on parliamentary elections, which was drafted by an ad hoc parliamentary commission.

The document was supported by 187 Regions Party MPs, 62 BYT-Batkivschyna MPs, 36 Our Ukraine-People’s Self-Defense MPs, 24 Communist Party MPs, 19 People’s Party MPs, 20 Reforms for the Future group deputies and 18 individual lawmakers.

The law states that 225 out of 450 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are elected under a proportional representation system in a national multi-member constituency. Under electoral lists, candidates of political parties for 225 deputies are elected in majority constituencies.

According to the law, self-nominees and parties the right to nominate candidates for deputies. The law stipulates that the election campaign lasts 90 days.

According to the law, regular elections to the Verkhovna Rada are held on the last Sunday in October of the fifth year of powers of the Verkhovna Rada.

The law states that 225 single-member constituencies are formed by the Central Election Commission and exist on a permanent basis.

The law also foresees that polling stations are formed by 20 to 2,500 voters. Small polling stations include up to 500 voters, medium – from 500 to 1,500 voters, and large – from 1,500 to 2,500 voters.

According to the law, electoral rolls are drafted by the bodies of the State Register of Voters.

Expenditures on preparing for and holding parliamentary elections are covered by state budget funds allocated for these purposes, as well as by parties and candidates that are obliged to create their election funds.

