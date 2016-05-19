Ukraine’s parliament voted on May 19 to change the name of the city, Ukraine’s

third largest, 500 kilometers to the south and east of Kyiv. A total of 253

lawmakers supported the decision, which was made in line with Ukrainian

legislation on decommunization.

According to the explanatory note for the bill, the city was named Dnipropetrovsk

in 1926, after the Dnipro, the biggest river in Ukraine, and Hryhoriy Petrovskiy,

a Soviet communist and one of the initiators of the Holodomor, an artificial famine

of 1932-1933 that left millions dead.

Local activists demolished the monument to Petrovskiy last January.

“The name includes a symbol of the communist regime, and, according to the

law, has to be changed,” the note reads.

A year ago, Parliament passed a series of laws, called the “decommunizational package.” Under the laws, Ukraine’s

parliament opened access to the archives of Soviet security agencies, banned

Communist and Nazi symbols and propaganda, and granted special status to all

military formations of the 20th century that fought for Ukrainian independence.

The name of the Dnipropetrovsk

Oblast will stay the same, at least for now, according to the head of the

Ukrainian Institute for the National Memory, Volodymyr Viatrovych. He said that

since the name of the oblast is mentioned in the Constitution, it can’t be

changed very easily.

Borys Filatov, the mayor of

Dnipro, reacted to the news on his Facebook page, saying that he considered

renaming of “the city controversial and irrelevant.” He said the residents of

the city have never associated the name Dnipropetrovsk with the persecutors of

the Ukrainian nation.

“However, the law is the law,

and we will follow it,” he said.

But Oleksandr Vilkul, a lawmaker with the Opposition

Bloc and Filatov’s main rival at the last mayoral elections, said he would

fight the renaming.

He said that at least 90 percent of Dnipro’s citizens

are against the move. According to Vilkul, the name of the city should have

stayed Dnipropetrovsk, but with the etymology of the name changed.

“It should have been Dnipro – after the river, and

Petrovsk – after Saint Peter,” Vilkul said. Another option, according to

Vilkul, would be to hold a referendum on the issue.

Together with another lawmaker from the Opposition

Bloc, Dmytro Kolesnikov, Vilkul on May 19 registered a draft law aimed at

canceling the law that renamed the city.

Andriy Parubiy, the speaker of Verkhovna Rada, said while

presenting the law that the renaming had been done “completely with the

agreement of the local communities.”

Social media users from Dnipro had various reactions,

with some saying that “everyone called it Dnipro anyway,” and others voicing

regrets, noting that the name should have better stayed as it was, just with

the meaning changed.

For many, the biggest issue was that the new city’s

name would require them to change all official documents.

Anastasiia Subbotina, a native of Dnipro, who now

lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is one of them.

“What should I do with my documents now?” she

wondered. “Now all my documents name a city that doesn’t exist.”

After the vote on Dnipro, Ukraine’s parliament adopted

another law that renamed more than 500 villages and cities in various

Oblasts of Ukraine as part of the decommunization campaign.

Parubiy said he hoped that the renaming process under decommunization would

be over by the end of next week.

Kyiv Post staff writer Alyona Zhuk can be reached at [email protected]