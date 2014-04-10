DONETSK, Ukraine — In

March, a series of pro-Russian rallies swept through Donetsk.

Similar events

also took place in other southern and eastern oblast capitals in Ukraine. All

of them followed similar scripts: people with Russian flags stormed buildings

of regional state administrations, and, in the event of success, raised Russian

flags over them. In Russia and among pro-Russian activists in Ukraine these

events were called the Russian Spring.

could be interesting for you: Read the most current Ukraine news stories for today.

According

to participants, these assaults represented the “activation of Russian-speaking

citizens of Ukraine in their fight for the preservation of their language.”

Although Russian is widely spoken in many places in Ukraine, and ethnic

Russians make up 17 percent of Ukraine’s population, the demonstrators say the

government in Kyiv is threatening their language and culture.

Their

demands also followed the same script: An urgent referendum to secede from

Ukraine and join the Russian Federation, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean

peninsula in March. The TV cameras captured thousands of Ukrainian residents waving

Russian flags who all, supposedly, wished to reunite with Russia.

But is it

true?

A closer

look at the phenomena of “Donetsk separatism” reveals a different picture.

Many of

the key personalities and organizations associated with the separatist events,

it turns out, are either Russians or people with identifiable connections to

Russia. Moreover,

the local government budgets of Donetsk funded at least some of these anti-Ukrainian

demonstrations.





Leader of pro-Russian activists Pawel Gubarev shouts to deputies of the regional council after protesters broken into the hall during the session in Donetsk on March 3, 2014. Donetsk regional councillors have supported a decision on holding a regional referendum. AFP PHOTO/ ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY

Gubarev and friends

The first

massive pro-Russian rallies were held in Donetsk on March 1 and 3. Citizens of

Russia also took part in them.

In

Donetsk, Pavel Gubarev, a Ukrainian citizen and former member of the Russian National Unity movement, attempted to

head the protest. However, on March 6 he was arrested on suspicion of

separatism and the violent overthrow of the constitutional order.

Gubarev

is 31. He was born in Luhansk Oblast’s Severodonetsk. In 2005, he graduated

from Donetsk National University with a major in history.

In 2006

he was elected to Kuibyshev district council from Natalia Vitrenko’s Bloc

People’s Opposition. In his autobiography he mentions that after becoming acquainted with the facts of “bureaucratic arbitrariness” he resigned in

protest. He actively participated in various election campaigns as a campaign

staffer.

Since

2007 he had been working in advertising as director of an agency. During the

same period he obtained degrees in management and governance.

Despite

being a leader of Donetsk separatists, Gubarev says that he had not been

planning to enter politics, “but the arbitrariness of the Nazi militants” forced

him to change his course. He assembled an entourage that included Russian

nationalist radicals and militants.

For

instance, the former head of the Moscow Shield organization, Alexey Khudyakov,

actively took part in rallies in Donetsk next to Gubarev.

Khudyakov was a suspect in a criminal case involving an attack by Russian

radical nationalists on a hostel in Moscow where migrants lived.

Khudyakov

escaped from liability for the September raid through Russian President

Vladimir Putin-ordered amnesty in December.

Due to the same amnesty, Pussy Riot and Greenpeace activists were also released.

Khudyakov had been charged with “hooliganism committed by a group of people by

prior agreement.”

According

to eyewitnesses and Russian media, Moscow Shield was violent. In one of the

videos from the raid, it can be seen that some of organization’s members were

armed with handguns. There were also skinheads among them.

Khudyakov

is not the only right-wing Russian radical noticed in Donetsk. The head of the

Sverdlovsk regional branch of the political party Other Russia, Rostislav

Zhuravlev, also was among the participants of Donetsk protests.

This

party is not registered in Russia because of its radical views. Representatives

of this party, led by the notorious Russian writer and politician Eduard

Limonov, seized the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow on March 17, as the party boasted

on its website.

This party also actively participated in anti-Ukrainian agitation in Crimea in

anticipation of an unrecognized referendum held on March 16, which led to the

annexation of the peninsula and its accession to Russia.

On March

3 “other-Russian” Zhuravlev was present at the negotiations of the protesters

with the head of Donetsk regional department of SBU Valeriy Ivanov, although,

as he mentioned in his Twitter, he was there as a ‘journalist.’

Until

recently, the pro-Russian movement in Donetsk Oblast had been highly

marginalized. In the 2012 parliamentary elections, only 0.4 percent of the

population voted for the radical Russian Bloc. By comparison, the bloc got 5.5

percent of the votes in Crimea’s Sevastopol, the base for the Russian Black Sea

Fleet.

While

there are representatives of openly pro-Russian parties in the Crimean

Parliament, you will not find them in Donetsk Oblast or its city council.

Nevertheless,

in the wake of the EuroMaidan Rvolution in Ukraine that toppled pro-Russian

President Viktor Yanukovych, these views have seriously gained momentum.

According

to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Feb.

8-18, 33.2 percent of respondents in Donetsk Oblast believe that Ukraine and

Russia should unite in one state; in Crimea, 41 percent responded that way.





A pro-Russian protester guards a barricade outside the regional state administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on April 10, 2014. Ukraine’s acting president promised today not to prosecute pro-Russian militants occupying government buildings if they lay down their arms and end their siege. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY

State-funded separatism

The Donetsk

city budget, which is controlled by the local authorities, has served as a

source of funding for separatists and even pro-Russian organizations for a long

time.

Donetsk Mayor

Alexander Lukyanchenko, for example, issued order No. 224 on March 17 which

allocated Hr 40,000 to the Donetsk regional organization called the Society of

Ukrainian Defense Assistance.

The organization is a direct partner of Russia’s DOSAAF, a voluntary defense

organization. Mention of this association was only recently removed from the

Ukrainian organization’s website.

DOSAAF

(Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Fleet) is an

organization that considers its main task as “wide propaganda of military

knowledge within working people.”

Moreover,

Yuriy Chizhmar, assistant manager of the Ukrainian organization claims that,

despite the defense mobilization in Ukraine and the military threat from

Russia, his organization does not actively work in Donetsk Oblast on preparing

citizens for defense because of “the

tense situation in the region.”

Taxpayers of Donetsk Oblast also financed

organizations and people who actively participated in the violent dispersal of

EuroMaidan Revolution rallies in Donetsk (See here, here and here).

For example, Lukyanchenko, in a

March 17 order, allocated Hr 13,950 to the Afghans Donetsk non-governmental

organization V.Arsenov National-Patriotic Center.

In several other orders, the

mayor supplied Hr 9,000 and Hr 50,000 for the purchase of commemorative signs

issued to the Donetsk city organization Ukrainian Union of Afghan Veterans.

In addition to financial

assistance, the Donetsk City Council regularly issues public property for the Afghan group. For instance, on Nov. 20,

the executive committee of Donetsk City Council issued a decree giving the Veterans

of Afghanistan 50 square meters of office space.





Riot policemen practice in their base in eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on April 9, 2014. The Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said that the antiterrorist operation in the eastern regions is under way and will be resolved over the next 48 hours. AFP PHOTO/ ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY

Officials, however, claim that

they do not support separatists.

“Separate the wheat from the chaff.

There is a program Care, which defines the activities towards different

categories of people: Afghans, Chornobyl victims, disabled people, etc. They

are people who have some certain legal status,” says Maxim Rovinskii, the head

of the public relations department of Donetsk City Council. “It is one thing is

when the question of social care and support for people with the status of

soldiers-internationalists is considered, and another question, when these

non-governmental organizations are involved in some political projects. These

two things must be considered separately.”

Oleksiy

Matsuka is the chief editor of Novosti Donbassa newspaper. Vitaliy Sizov is an investigative journalist at Novosti Donbassa.