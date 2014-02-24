Hennadii Moskal, a

member of parliament with Yulia Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna Party and Ukraine’s

former deputy interior minister, said the plan called for surrounding Kyiv’s

Independence Square with rooftop snipers whose mission would have been to wipe

out the anti-government EuroMaidan protesters. Moskal said he obtained

documents outlining the plan and released part of them publicly on his Facebook

page in order to ensure that law enforcement officers bring criminal charges

against Yanukovych and others responsible for the plan.

Whatever the aim of

Yanukovych and former Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko, whose whereabouts

is also unknown, at least part of the plan seems to have been implemented.

Snipers working behind police lines on the south side of Independence Square

killed at least 88 protesters from Feb. 18-20 before a temporary ceasefire took

hold. Yanukovych signed a compromise agreement with opposition leaders on Feb.

21, but then fled Kyiv on Feb. 22 after his security and law enforcement

officers abandoned him. Parliament impeached him the same day. An arrest

warrant charging him with mass murder was issued.

A joint statement by

Zakharchenko and then-acting SBU head Oleksandr Yakymenko said their agencies would

use “all legal measures” against protesters at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 if

“lawlessness would persist” in central Kyiv.

The documents Moskal

said that he obtained identified the special operations by two code names –

Boomerang and Wave.

The plans called for

the deployment of 22,000 police officers, including 2,000 Berkut riot police,

and 224 Security Services of Ukraine anti-terrorist Alpha Group officers,

including seven snipers.





A map shows the planned routes and positions of police forces under special operations “Boomerang” and “Wave.”

The documents also

show that the plans called for the use of armored vehicles, various grenades

and auxiliary units such as, bomb squads, emergency services, communication

personnel and traffic police.

Moskal told the Kyiv

Post the

documents accounted for only 10 percent of the operations’

entire plan and said he would disclose the rest if authorities do not

investigate and open criminal cases in the matter. He said he will cooperate

with investigations.

Moskal said he

published the materials to pressure the interim government into investigating

the alleged operation.

He also said that,

according to the documents, Russia played a role in the planned mass murders.

Moskal said that the

former first deputy head of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main

Intelligence Directorate played a major role in planning the operations. Moskal

said the Russian’s advice was needed because former acting Security Services

head Oleksandr Yakymenko and Zakharchenko were not qualified to conduct such an

operation. Yakymenko was a pilot and Zakharchenko was an economic crimes unit

officer.

An e-mailed inquiry to

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitri Peskov wasn’t immediately

answered. The Russian Embassy in Kyiv was unavailable for comment.

According to Moskal,

Zakharchenko gave the orders to shoot. On Feb. 20, Zakharchenko said publicly

that police were authorized to use firearms to defend themselves.

Also guilty of giving

orders, Moskal said, are” ex-Deputy Interior Minister Viktor Ratushniak, former

department head of public safety Oleksiy Krykun, ex-commander of the Interior

Ministry’s troops Stanislav Shulyak; chief of the main Interior Ministry

department in Kyiv Valeriy Mazan; ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Oleksandr Yakymenko and his first deputy Volodymyr Totsky; Security

Services of Ukraine head for Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast Oleksandr Shchoholiev; and

SBU Alpha Group commanders.

They could not be

reached for comment. Many of their mobile phones, listed in the documents, are

turned off or out of service.

Many of the

operations’ plans coincide with the actual events that took place during the

police raid of Feb. 18-19.

The raid began at 8

p.m. on Feb. 18 and left 26 people dead, including 10 police officers and more

than 1,000 injured. At least 60 people died on Feb. 20, mostly from deadly

sniper fire. Three police officers died on the same day. In all, nearly 100

people (88 according to the Health Ministry’s latest count) have been killed in

EuroMaidan protests since January.

At least some of the

murderous plan outlined in the documents mirrors what happened.

For example,

operatives used the roof of an adjacent building to access the House of Trade

Unions, EuroMaidan’s then-headquarters on Kyiv’s Independence Square. Police

attacked the House of Trade Unions sometime after midnight on Feb. 19. During the chaos, the building

caught fire and burned throughout the night and into the morning.

The new perimeters

that security and police forces set up after their raid resemble one of the

proposed plan’s objectives.

The plan called for

electricity to be cut off as it was on Feb. 18. KyivEnergo, the electricity

utility owned by billionare Rinat Akhmetov – a major backer of Yanukovych –

would have been responsible for electricity to the building.

Channel 5 – a TV

channel that was critical of the authorities and is owned by lawmaker Petro

Poroshenko – was actually cut off as per the plan.

Also, plans called for

the metro entrances and exits of Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk to be

shut, as they were.

Road access to the

center was to be tightly controlled or blocked, as it was on Feb. 18-20, with

people spotted traffic police armed with Kalashnikov rifles.

Also, an armored

vehicle was used to storm the barricade as per the police plan, but protesters

set the vehicle ablaze with numerous Molotov cocktails.

The plan listed the

names and mobile phone numbers of the state security and police officers that

were responsible for each of the 24 disclosed assignments.

Only one person was

reachable: Volodymyr Kotov, an explosives specialist. He told the Kyiv Post

that his service didn’t take part “because there was no sign of explosives in

the city center and no order for his group to take part in the operation.”

He said that Boomerang

is a common term that police and the secret services use for anti-terrorist

operations, adding that he was not aware of operation Wave.

Another event that

adds legitimacy to Moskal’s claims and the documents’ authenticity is the use

of snipers. In the operations’ plans, seven Security Service of Ukraine Alpha

Group snipers were to be used and stationed atop four buildings on

Khreshchatyk.

On Feb. 20, sniper

fire killed dozens of protesters from positions along Institutska Street that runs

perpendicular to Khreshchatyk Street. The most senior sniper listed was

Lieutenant-Colonel A. M. Bychkivsky whose code name listed is “Myron.”

According to audio

recordings made public on YouTube, allegedly of the radio communication of

snipers on Feb. 20, a person named “Myron” is heard coordinating his actions

with others.

