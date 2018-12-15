The Unification Council in Kyiv’s Saint Sophia Cathedral elected the head of the unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Dec. 15, the latest step on the path to Ukraine gaining its own national church.

Epiphanius, Metropolitan of Pereyaslav and Bila Tserkva, born Serhii Dumenko, will head the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the council announced.

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Yevhen Nyshchuk announced the name of the new church leader on the evening of Dec. 15 from the stage on Sofiivska Square, where people had gathered to celebrate the event.

Epiphanius then addressed the crowd on the square, calling the day a historic one.

“God heard our appeals and gave us this anticipated unity,” he said.

“The doors of our church are open to everyone. We call on everyone to unite and be in this recognized unified Orthodox Church,” Epiphanius said.

The representatives of the country’s three Orthodox churches — the Kyiv Patriarchate, the Moscow Patriarchate, and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church took part in the election.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gave a speech on Sofiivska Square after the announcement.

“Dec. 15 will or has already entered the history as a sacred day, the day when the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church was created,” Poroshenko said.

This is another step on the country’s way to gaining the independence of Ukrainian Orthodox Church from Russia, cutting religious ties dating from the 17th century. Ukraine is expected to receive autocephaly from the highest body in world Orthodoxy, the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate of the Eastern Orthodox Church, on Jan. 6, according to Yevstratiy Zorya, archbishop and spokesman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate.

According to Ukraine’s president, Epiphanius will go to Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 6 with Poroshenko to receive a Tomos, a deed of autocephaly, or independence, for the new national church.