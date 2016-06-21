During his speech about the report, Jagland talked about the need to protect child

migrants from sexual abuse and the

problems of the international migrant crisis, but said nothing about the

situation in Ukraine. The report was published on June 17.

Lawmaker and Deputy Head of Ukrainian Parliament Iryna

Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the Ukrainian delegation had little chance

to ask Jagland about the omission of Ukraine during the question and answer

session on June 20, as the Ukrainian delegates were at the end of the list of

questioners.

Fortunately, according to Gerashchenko, Batkivshchyna

faction lawmaker Serhiy Sobolev did manage to ask

Jagland why there was not a single

word about the plight of Ukrainians in Crimea and Donbas in the 104-page report.

“(Sobolev) asked why the secretary general didn’t mention the

torture and kidnapping of Tatars and other Ukrainian prisoners in Crimea, the Donbas

and Russia, and about … freedom of speech violations there,” Gerashchenko wrote.

According to Gerashchenko, Jagland said there was no mention

of Ukraine in the report due to the lack of information about the human rights situation

in Crimea and the Donbas.

“He said that only information obtained by the special

Council of Europe monitoring missions could be included in the report. Since no missions were allowed to enter

Crimea and Donbas last year, they couldn’t provide information about the human

rights situation there. That’s horrible,” wrote Gerashchenko.

However, according to a Council of Europe press release, in

response to a question about human rights in Crimea, Jagland said that the

Council of Europe was the only international organization on the ground

monitoring the human rights situation, by meeting with key groups, including

representatives of civil society, the Crimean Tatars and young people.

“So since Russia has closed off occupied Ukrainian

territories from the world, is the Council of Europe going to be silent about

the abuse of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars? What a disgrace! Our delegation is

working on a protest note about this report,” Gerashchenko wrote.

Kyiv Post staff writer Veronika Melkozerova

can be reached at [email protected]