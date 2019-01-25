Showman Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission (CEC) to register as a candidate in the country’s upcoming presidential election, says fighting corruption and building a strong economy to guarantee prosperity and security should be among any president’s top priorities.

“We should live in a different country – in Ukraine, but a Ukraine free of corruption and bribe-takers and other problems, in a free and democratic country, in a united country that would include Donbas and Crimea,” Zelensky told reporters on Friday after submitting his documents to the CEC.

could be interesting for you: Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

It is also necessary to create conditions to encourage Ukrainians to return to their home country, where “serious wages and pensions” will be paid and where “bribe-takers will be given serious prison terms,” he said.

As soon as Ukraine shows that it is not corruption-ridden and can raise substantial investments, it and its military will become strong, he said.

“Because when big money is invested there, that will act as powerful protection for it. No one, no Russians will attack us when we have strong foreign companies, which will defend our territory together with us,” Zelensky said.