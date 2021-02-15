As many as 134,767 ceasefire violation have been recorded in the war zone of Donbas throughout 2020, according to international observers on the ground.

This, however, constitutes a drastic drop of 55% compared to 299,633 violations recorded in 2019, according to statistics from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

In its recently published annual report, the organization’s Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) said that a “drastic decrease” in hostilities along the region’s 420-kilometer contact line had been observed after July 27, when the latest ceasefire began between Ukrainian forces and Russian-sponsored militants .

“The daily number of ceasefire violations fell almost twenty-fold after that date (623 to 33 respectively,)” the report says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration strongly supports the July 27 armistice, which it has called “the most sustainable ceasefire” since the war’s outbreak in 2014. Nonetheless, at least 10 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in armed clashes with Russian-backed militants or from sniper fire since July 27.

In general, the Ukrainian military reported 50 service members killed and 338 injured in 2020.

According to the OSCE, 76% of all ceasefire violations were recorded near four hotspots, namely: