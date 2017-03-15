The Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk has demanded to repeal the decree of the president of the Russian Federation on the recognition of passports issued by the authorities of separatist-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also declared inadmissibility of the seizure of Ukrainian enterprises on the uncontrolled territory of Donbas, Darka Olifer, a spokesperson for Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine’s envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, said following the group’s meeting in Minsk.

“Ukraine has clearly stated: the decree of the president of the Russian Federation on the recognition in the territory of Russia of documents issued by illegitimate authorities of the ORDLO [separatist-held districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions]; the illegal seizure of state and private property in the part of Donbas that is not controlled by Ukraine, and the so-called DPR quasi decree about the pseudo-border are unequivocally read by the world community and Ukraine as a violation of Minsk agreements and leads to their disruption,” Olifer wrote on her Facebook page on March 15, following the results of the TCG meeting on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, hosted by Minsk.

“We demanded an answer regarding the cancellation of decisions on these issues, since such methods by the Russian Federation and the ORDLO lead to blocking of the process of consultations within the framework of the Minsk process,” she wrote and noted that Ukraine put this question both at the level of sub-working groups and TCG.